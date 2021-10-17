Dolphins Week 6 Loss: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 1-5 on the season with a 23-20 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:

1. Malcolm Brown Stopped on Fourth-and-1

This was the play that was going to determine which team would have a chance to pull out a late victory, and the Dolphins went for the win by going for it on fourth-and-1 from their 46-yard line with 1:49 left. Brown never really had a chance after taking a deep handoff from Tua Tagovailoa, though he did give it a good try by twisting his body around and trying to fall backward to reach the marker. Even before the chains came out, it was clear he was going to be short.

2. Trevor Lawrence's 9-Yard Completion to Laviska Shenault

It wasn't so much that Lawrence was able to convert a fourth-and-8 with a quick throw over the middle, but it was borderline amazing he was able to do it after the play began with five seconds left. The Dolphins defense was looking for a quick pass near the sideline, which is the more common approach for an offense, and just couldn't stop the play, which put the Jaguars in field goal position with one second remaining.

3. The Game-Winning Field Goal

Talk about improbably hero. Matthew Wright was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, had all of four field goal attempts (all good, all from 2020) on his resume with none longer than 46 yards. Then after barely making a 54-yard field goal earlier in the fourth quarter, Wright drilled the game-winning 53-yarder right down the middle to send the Dolphins to their fifth consecutive loss.

4. The Holding Penalty on Cethan Carter

The Dolphins offense was flawless at the start of the game and looked ahead for a second consecutive touchdown drive and an early 14-3 lead when Salvon Ahmed took a handoff and ran to the 1-yard line on first-and-goal from the 10-yard line. But there came a flag for holding on tight end Cethan Carter, and it ended up costing the Dolphins three valuable points after they were forced to settle for a field goal.

5. Myles Gaskin's Third-Down Drop

The Dolphins had a 20-17 lead the next-to-last time they had the ball and they faced a third-and-1 when they decided to throw. Tua Tagovailoa's pass to Myles Gaskin wasn't handled cleanly by Gaskin, though it was first called a completion before the officials conferred and called it an incomplete pass. That became very significant when the Dolphins decided to challenge the ruling because replay didn't show anything significant enough either way to overturn whatever the original ruling would have been. The Dolphins ended up punting on fourth-and-1 after first trying to draw the Jaguars offside, and Jacksonville then drove for the game-tying field goal.