Dolphins 2022 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Projections are all over the place when it comes to the Miami Dolphins first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft

Trying to predict who the Miami Dolphins might select with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft clearly and obviously is a much tougher task than it was last year.

That's what happens when the team has the 29th overall pick in the draft, as opposed so sixth, as it was last year — or even more so third, as it was last year before the dual trades with the 49ers and Eagles that moved the Dolphins back nine spots and then back up six spots.

As a perfect illustration of just how wide open the field appears to be for the Dolphins, we can just look at our mock draft roundup of 2022 that consists (for this first edition) of 13 national outlets.

Among those 13 outlets, one predicted the Dolphins would trade back and out of the first round with the New York Jets to pick up an extra fourth-round selection. More significantly, only one player surfaced more than once in the other 12 mocks, that being Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann.

If there's one trend among the 12 selections in the mocks listed below, it's toward an offensive lineman, with six of the picks playing that position. Overall, nine offensive players were tabbed as the Dolphins first-round pick in those mocks.

Here's a breakdown of the selections, along with the accompanying commentary:

Todd McShay, ESPN — T Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The Dolphins' offensive line is a mess, but it's not for a lack of trying. They've used four picks on Day 1 or Day 2 of the draft on the position group over the past three years. Not much has panned out, though, as Miami's 46.6% pass block win rate was last in the NFL in 2021. And only the Texans average fewer yards per carry on the ground than the Dolphins' 3.6. Penning is a mauler with a lot of upside. He pushes defenders off the ball and moves pretty well for a 6-foot-7, 321-pounder. With tight end Mike Gesicki off to free agency, this is another team that could use Colorado State's Trey McBride. But I just can't imagine Miami focusing anywhere but offensive line. Things could change once free agency sorts itself out, but GM Chris Grier has to find a way to keep oft-injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upright.

Jordan Reid, ESPN.com — Edge Logan Hall, Houston

At 6-foot-5, 278 pounds, Hall quickly stuck out as one of the most physically imposing prospects at Senior Bowl practices. He created easy wins at the line of scrimmage with his hands, length and wide array of moves. He also has the versatility to fit multiple schemes and spots up front. Hall is still scratching the surface of what he can become, and his foundation of natural traits could make him an early contributor in a defensive line rotation.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com — Projected trade with Jets, acquiring a fourth-round pick, 35th pick, Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com — WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Williams is recovering from a torn ACL, but when healthy, he has the speed to fit beautifully into a passing attack that will allow him to catch the ball on the move and stack yards after the catch.

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated — WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Addressing one of Miami’s biggest needs heading into the offseason would help to support Tua Tagovailoa’s development. Olave is a polished route-runner with the ability to be a weapon in the vertical passing game. The former Buckeye holds the school record with 35 receiving touchdowns and has averaged 15.4 yards per catch over his career.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer — RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

The Dolphins got quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a big-play receiver in Jaylen Waddle in last year’s draft. With this pick, they get him some help on the ground. Hall is an all-around playmaker who could help revitalize Miami’s basically nonexistent run game, which would take a whole lot of pressure off of Tagovailoa in 2022.

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com — OL Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Faalele measured 6-foot-8, 387 pounds at the Senior Bowl, and depending on which scout you speak to, he's anywhere from a high-upside first-rounder to a late-Day 2 project. His physical tools are undeniable, and he's new to the position (and football). Once he puts it altogether he could be special.

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com — LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

How about something other than an offensive lineman for the Dolphins in the first round? They can address the trenches on Day 2. Dean is too talented of a prospect to pass on here.

Matt Miller, The Draft Scout — T Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

No matter who is coaching or quarterbacking, the offensive line needs addressed in Miami. Bernhard Raimann didn’t have quite the Senior Bowl bump I expected, but he still showed himself to be a viable Round 1 option at either tackle spot.

Zack Patraw, NFL Draft Bible — DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

The JUCO transfer is a strong linear athlete with both burst and speed. He has a quick first step out of his stance to penetrate when working in a straight, downhill line. Winfrey’s explosiveness allows him to work to half-man and win with leg drive.

Walter Cherepinsky, walterfootball.com — OL Tyler Smith, Tulsa

The Dolphins have major offensive line woes. They could use a big upgrade to further Tua Tagovailoa's progression. Tyler Smith is a terrific athlete with plus strength. Charlie Campbell's sources expect Smith to rise during the pre-draft process.

Bleacher Report — T Bernhard Reimann, Central Michigan

While Brian Flores' firing came as a surprise, the coaching change could help the Miami Dolphins' woeful offensive line. New head coach Mike McDaniel brings an offensive mindset, a new system and a different offensive line coach, which should make a significant difference. But the pieces need to be in place so the unit can jell and grow together. Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann adds yet another talented young option to the mix. Raimann has just 18 starts at left tackle, as a tight end convert who came to the United States as an Austrian foreign exchange student. He displays the body control, play-strength and quickness needed to consistently sustain blocks at the pro level.

San Diego Union-Tribune — OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Offensive line has been a disaster for the Dolphins this season and I expect them to address it in the draft and free agency, where they will have a projected NFL-high $63.7 million. The former five-star recruit can play either guard or tackle at a high level — Green made starts at every single offensive line position except center this season.