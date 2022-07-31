Dolphins 2022 Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers

Our series examining the Dolphins' 2022 regular season opponents continues with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dolphins will face the 49ers in a Week 13 (Dec. 4) matchup, at Levi’s Stadium.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

2021 Record: 10-7, third in NFC West (won wild-card playoff at Dallas; won divisional playoff round at Green Bay; lost NFC Championship Game at Los Angeles)

Last Dolphins-49ers Meeting: 2020 Week 5 at San Francisco - Dolphins 43, 49ers 17

From the first drive to the last, the Dolphins dominated in historic fashion. Miami’s 43 points were the most scored by an opposing team at Levi’s Stadium (opened in 2014). Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins’ explosive offense with 350 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 22 of his 28 passes. Preston Williams had four catches for 106 yards, including a 47-yard gain on the Dolphins’ first offensive play of the game. Williams also had a 32-yard touchdown in the third quarter. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made his first start after missing two games due to injury, but was pulled after throwing two interceptions at the end of the first half.

49ERS 2021 SEASON IN REVIEW

The 49ers made a pre-draft trade with the Dolphins that landed them the third overall pick, which they used to select North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. Despite his high selection, he played sparingly as Jimmy Garoppolo remained the starter throughout much of the season. Starting Garoppolo paid off, as he led the Niners to a wild-card playoff berth and two road wins over the Cowboys and Packers. Their playoff run ended in the conference championship, losing to a Rams team that they’d beaten twice during the regular season.

KEY 49ERS VETERAN ADDITIONS

CB Charvarius Ward, DE Kemoko Turay, S George Odum, LB Oren Burks, DT Hassan Ridgeway, WR/KR Ray-Ray McCloud, Kerry Hyder Jr.

The Niners entered the offseason with a glaring need at cornerback. Signing Charvarius Ward, who helped the Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances, addresses that need in a major way. George Odum will compete with second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga for the starting spot that was created by the departure of Jaquiski Tartt. Kerry Hyder had a career-high 8.5 sacks with the Niners in 2020 before playing last year with the Seattle Seahawks

KEY 49ERS DEPARTURES

G Laken Tomlinson, DL D.J. Jones, CB K’Waun Williams, OL Tom Compton, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Trent Sherfield, DE Arden Key, DL Kentavius Street, S Jaquiski Tartt

After being selected to his first Pro Bowl, Laken Tomlinson signed a free agent contract with the New York Jets. The impact of losing D.J. Jones, Kentavius Street and Arden Key on the defensive line should be softened by the additions of Hassan Ridgeway, Kemoko Turay, and Hyder. Former 49ers standout Raheem Mostert along with Trent Sherfield and fellow wide receiver River Cracraft joined Mike McDaniel in Miami after their former offensive coordinator was named the new head coach of the Dolphins.

NOTABLE 49ERS 2022 DRAFT PICKS

EDGE Drake Jackson, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, WR Danny Gray

GM John Lynch clearly understands the importance of a good pass-rushing defense, adding high-upside defensive end Drake Jackson to a group that already has Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and four key depth players with Hyder, Turay, Samson Ebukam, and Jordan Willis. Tyrion Davis-Price is a powerful runner with good balance and speed. He’ll pair nicely with breakout starter Elijah Mitchell along with backups Jeff Wilson Jr. and Trey Sermon to form a potent rushing attack in San Francisco.

EARLY 49ERS PROGNOSIS

With the 49ers recently giving Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade, the Trey Lance era officially has begun in San Fran. At 6-4, 226 pounds with 4.5-second 40-time speed, Lance possesses rare athletic ability for Kyle Shanahan to get creative with. Lance also has a cannon for an arm, which could open things up for Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. There are likely to be growing pains ,though, as Lance hasn’t played much football since 2019, his lone season as a starter at North Dakota State. Lance played one game in his final year before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 49ers defense should still be a formidable unit, led by their ferocious front seven. With the Seahawks now rebuilding and some defensive uncertainty in Arizona, along with DeAndre Hopkins set to miss six games due to suspension, the 49ers could compete for one of the top two spots in the NFC West. Any hopes of the playoffs likely rest on the success of Lance and the 49ers offense.