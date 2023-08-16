Dolphins 2023 Camp: August 16 Joint Practice Offense Observations

What stood out on offense during the first joint practice for Miami Dolphins with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON — Highlights, lowlights and observations from the 14th practice (day 22) of Miami Dolphins training camp Wednesday, better known as the first joint practice with the Houston Texans at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

-- While it was hot in Houston on Wednesday morning, the weather didn't feel quite as bad as what we usually encounter at the Baptist Health Training Complex, though we should point out the practice started about an hour than the Dolphins' usual starting time.

-- As would expect, the Houston offense faced the Dolphins defense on the field closest to the stands, where fans could see 2023 second overall pick C.J. Stroud lead the Texans offense. The Dolphins offense went against the Texans defense on the middle of the three fields, while the third field was used for some stretching and conditioning work.

-- We can start by pointing out that it didn't appear there were any significant injuries sustained by either team on this day, as we move forward to the Dolphins offensive observations (Omar Kelly has the defensive observations).

ATTENDANCE REPORT

-- The same cast of characters again sat out practice Wednesday, starting with CB Jalen Ramsey, along with WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Braylon Sanders, FB Alec Ingold, CB Justin Bethel, CB Keion Crossen and DB Brandon Jones. Guard Liam Eichenberg was dressed but didn't practice.

-- CB Cam Smith joined the quarterbacks in wearing a red (no-contact jersey) and there was nobody in an orange jersey because the practice was not in Miami Gardens.

-- Before the series of team periods, which including work in the red zone and two-minute drills, was a session of one-on-one battles between OL vs. DL, and the big winner in that period (the start of which the media was allowed to watch up close and film) was guard Lester Cotton, who's vying to win the left guard starting job. Cotton won all three of his reps, and easily.

-- The Dolphins overall did very well in that drill, including clear wins by Robert Hunt and Robert Jones and Austin Jackson holding firm against rookie edge defender Will Anderson, the third overall pick in the 2023 draft.

-- Center Connor Williams did have a very interesting rep when he was pushed backward very quickly before dragging the defender to the ground — yep, probably would have been a penalty.

AN UNEVEN DAY FOR THE DOLPHINS OFFENSE

-- The offense probably was sharper overall than it has been in the past several days, though it's difficult to overlook the fact the two biggest plays in that battle were produced by the Houston defense, specifically pick-sixes against Tua Tagovailoa by linebacker Christian Harris and safety Jalen Pitre.

-- Tagovailoa was asked about the interceptions after practice and tipped his hat to Harris for the first interception while explaining there was some sort of mix-up between him and his intended receiver on the second, which came in a two-minute drill on the very last play of practice.

-- The biggest play on offense was a long completion from Skylar Thompson to Braxton Berrios for about 50 yards and a touchdown on a play where Berrios was so wide open he was able to slow down for an underthrown ball.

-- Berrios was back in team work for the first time since suffering a cut on his forehead in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons and a handful of catches, including a low grab on a Mike White throw and a short touchdown catch from Tua in red zone work.

GOOD RESULTS IN RED ZONE WORK

-- That was one of four touchdown passes for Tua in red zone work, the others going to Raheem Mostert, River Cracraft and Tyreek Hill.

-- Prior to his second pick, Tua has his best completion of the day when he hit tight end Durham Smythe down the middle for about 40 yards after Houston appeared to take away his first options on the play.

-- It was part of a big day for Smythe, who might have had as many catches on this day as he had in all the previous practices combined.

-- Tackle Terron Armstead did some work in team drills and said after practice the time had come for him to ramp up his work.

-- The pass protection was a bit spotty in practice, starting with Tua being flushed out in a hurry the first time he attempted a pass in 11-on-11 work.

-- Mike White had a nifty completion downfield (maybe 20 yards) to Robbie Chosen on his first 11-on-11 series.

-- Tua followed that with a nice completion to Tyreek Hill down the left sideline that also looked good for about 20 yards.

-- The highlight of Thompson's first series was a completion to Cedrick Wilson Jr. on a rollout.

-- On the series that featured Thompson's long pass to Berrios, he had completions to Chosen and Hill, though each receiver bobbled the ball before securing it.

-- Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma was active in the second half of practice with several catches in red zone or regular 11-on-11 work.

-- One of those completions came after Tua had to dig up a low shotgun snap from Williams.

