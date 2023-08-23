Dolphins 2023 Camp: August 23 Practice Observations

What stood out during the 17th practice of Miami Dolphins training camp

Highlights, lowlights and observations from the 17th practice (day 29) of Miami Dolphins training camp Wednesday:

-- The Dolphins began practice indoors at the Baptist Health Training Complex before they moved outside to wrap up in front of a large group of employees of the organization.

-- The next-to-last practice of training camp was longer than usual and was more like a typical regular season practice that what we've seen so far, along with featuring scout team work.

INJURIES ALONG THE DEFENSIVE LINE

-- As we examined in an earlier story on AllDolphins.com, the most significant development of practice was the injury that defensive tackle Zach Sieler sustained early in practice, but that wasn't the only issue along the defensive line. Newcomer Da'Shawn Hand was pulled from practice while the team was indoors to go work outside with a trainer. While the nature of his injury isn't know, he was wearing a sleeve around his right leg.

-- While he remains in the concussion protocol, quarterback Mike White practiced, which obviously is a good sign. Guard Lester Cotton also was back at practice after sitting out the Houston preseason game and practice Tuesday.

-- Among those who did not practice at all were WR Tyreek Hill, T Terron Armstead, WR Jaylen Waddle, RB De'Von Achane, CB Justin Bethel, G Robert Jones, G Lester Cotton, TE Eric Saubert, LB Mike Rose, CB Jalen Ramsey and WR Braylon Sanders.

-- Ramsey was spotted at practice for the first time in a couple of weeks, though we did not see Armstead on this day after he was spotted Tuesday.

PICK-SIX FOR X AND OTHER DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS

-- With Hill, Waddle and Armstead out of action, maybe this shouldn't be surprising, but the defense won the day.

-- The biggest play of the day was an interception by Xavien Howard against White in an 11-on-11 period. Howard cut in front of wide receiver River Cracraft to make the pick with a clear path to the end zone.

-- Rookie cornerback Cam Smith also might have had a takeaway, depending on when the play would have ended in a game situation. After White threw a nice to pass to Cedrick Wilson Jr. coming over the middle, Smith met him from the opposite side and ripped the ball out of his grasp.

-- In that same 7-on-7 period, Kader Kohou had great coverage on tight end Tanner Conner when he tried to go deep and forced an incompletion from White.

-- At the other end of the field were the lineman-on-lineman pass-rushing/protecting matchups, and we noticed Kendall Lamm stoning Van Ginkel, Dan Feeney stoning Josiah Bronson, but Randy Charlton, Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis getting by Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hunt and Isaiah Wynn, respectively, though Eichenberg bounced back to win his next rep.

-- While we don't have an exact count, this was another summer practice with an awful lot of sacks and would-be pressures, and most of the outside linebackers got in on the fun. Van Ginkel, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb all would have had multiple sacks had they been allowed to finish plays.

-- Noah Igbinoghene had a nice pass breakup on a Skylar Thompson pass intended for Cracraft.

-- Safety Verone McKinley had another pass breakup when he turned late and knocked away a deep Tua Tagovailoa pass intended for Cedrick Wilson Jr.

-- New DB Parry Nickerson also knocked away a ball deep in coverage.

OFFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS AND LOWLIGHTS

-- Braxton Berrios had another productive day, coming up with a low catch on a pass from Thompson.

-- Running backs Myles Gaskin and Raheem Mostert each dropped a short pass.

-- White's interception came in the middle of a forgettable three-play sequence that began when he fumbled a snap from under center and later was sacked by Emmanuel Ogbah.

-- Tackle Kendall Lamm, who has had a very good camp, had a very difficult containing the speed of Chubb and Van Ginkel outside.

-- Rookie James Blackman had a long completion to Tanner Conner (wide open in the flat) and followed it with a nice adjustment to a sidearm delivery two plays later.

-- Connor Williams didn't have any issues with high shotgun snaps, but did have a low one to Tua that disrupted the timing of a pass play.

-- The best offensive play of the game was a beautiful pass by Thompson to Cedrick Wilson near the right sideline between defenders.

-- The last play of practice came in a situational period with the offense trying to kill the clock with a first down and Raheem Mostert got through a big hole on the left side before he slid downfield (giving himself up) some 20 yards away. Guard Robert Hunt joined Mostert behind him in sliding to the ground.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.