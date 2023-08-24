Dolphins 2023 Camp: August 24 Practice Observations

What stood out during the 18th and final practice of Miami Dolphins training camp

Highlights, lowlights and observations from the 18th and final practice of Miami Dolphins training camp Thursday:

-- The Dolphins practiced outdoors in front of fans for their final practice of training camp and ended things with a four little session that featured rookie quarterback James Blackmon throwing passes in one-on-one situations with the entire team watching.

-- As a capper, the final of the four passes was intended for cornerback Kader Kohou running a go pattern against wide receiver Daewood Davis, with the pass falling incomplete.

SIELER SITS OUT, TYREEK RETURNS

-- As head coach Mike McDaniel had indicated before practice, Zach Sieler sat out practice after sustaining a minor knee injury in practice Wednesday. McDaniel called Sieler day-to-day.

-- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was back after being given the day off Wednesday and again had his share of catches.

-- Players missing practice Thursday included RB De'Von Achane, WR Jaylen Waddle, TE Eric Saubert, OL Robert Jones, WR Braylon Sanders, DT Da'Shawn Hand, CB Justin Bethel, RB Jeff Wilson Jr. and CB Jalen Ramsey.

-- DT Raekwon Davis wore the orange jersey, which returned for the first time since Aug. 8, the first day of joint practices against the Atlanta Falcons.

TUA CLOSES CAMP IN STYLE

-- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was very sharp in practice for the most part, particularly in red zone situation. He had a couple of nice back-shoulder touchdown passes, including one to Hill despite good coverage by Xavien Howard and another to running back Salvon Ahmed.

-- The last play of 11-on-11 work was a short touchdown pass from Tua to Cedrick Wilson Jr. on a quick slant.

-- All four quarterbacks threw passes, including Mike White, who remains in the concussion protocol. He had a pretty completion down the middle to Braxton Berrios in a 7-on-7 session.

-- Others who caught touchdown passes included TE Julian Hill, WR Erik Ezukanma and FB Alec Ingold.

-- Ingold was on the receiving end of a nice thrown down the middle from Skylar Thompson.

-- Wide receivers Braxton Berrios and Robbie Chosen both had productive days, with a handful of catches each.

-- During a drill with the offense trying to score in the final seconds, Hill caught a short pass from Tua over the middle, then slid immediately to stop the clock (just saying we're not crazy about Hill actually sliding).

-- Salvon Ahmed had a nice run around the corner when he outraced the defense to the end zone.

DEFENSIVE HIGHLIGHTS/LOWLIGHTS

-- Linebacker David Long Jr. had a nice two-play sequence against the run when he stopped Raheem Mostert cold after a short gain and followed by meeting Myles Gaskin in the backfield.

.-- Though there were no officials at practice, Kohou clearly would have gotten flagged for defensive pass interference on a James Blackman pass intended for tight end Elijah Higgins.

-- There was a brief scare when DeShon Elliott landed hard on his back after going up to break up a pass, though he stayed on the field for the next play.

-- Malik Reed had a sack against Thompson.

-- Cornerback Eli Apple had a couple of good plays that included great coverage against Hill in the corner of the end zone and then coming up at the line to meet Hill after a short completion.

-- Safety Verone McKinley III knocked away a pass from Tua to Berrios.

-- For a second consecutive day, Bradley Chubb was a factor for the pass rush.

