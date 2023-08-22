Poupart's 2023 Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projection 4.0

Breaking down how things stack up for the Miami Dolphins after their second preseason game

Several Miami Dolphins players helped their case for being included on the 53-man roster with their performance in the team's dominating 28-3 victory against the Houston Texans on Saturday, with injuries complicating matters even more.

The Dolphins are now a week away from having to chop their active roster from 90 players in the first year with only one roster cutdown date.

As a reminder before we unveil our latest roster projection, only PUP who began camp on PUP can be on PUP at the start of the regular season and players have to be on the initial 53-man roster to be eligible to return off injured reserve in 2023 — with exception of players waived off IR with an injury settlement, which is a whole other complicated matter.

With that in mind, here we go with All Dolphins Publisher Alain Poupart's fourth 53-man roster projection of 2023:

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (3)

On the 53: Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson

Off: James Blackmon

Changes: Blackmon out

Analysis: Blackmon will be back for at least for a week while White is in concussion protocol, but he's got basically zero chance of making the 53-man roster, no matter how long White is out of action. If there's any concern about White having to miss the start of the regular season, the Dolphins likely would bring in somebody from outside.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (4)

On the 53: Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Devon Achane (R), Salvon Ahmed

Off: Chris Brooks (R), Myles Gaskin

Changes: Ahmed in, Gaskin out

Analysis: Ahmed's performance (131 total yards, one receiving touchdown) against Houston highlighted his big-play ability in the backfield and put him ahead in a very tight race for the fourth spot at the position. With Achane being classified as "week-to-week" by Mike McDaniel because of a shoulder injury, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Dolphins could put him on IR on Aug. 30 and bring back Brooks or Gaskin assuming they clear waivers. We also wouldn't completely rule out Brooks, who has looked the part of an NFL running back since the spring.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

On the 53: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Robbie Chosen, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Erik Ezukanma

Off: River Cracraft, Braylon Sanders, Keke Coutee, Chris Coleman (R), Daewood Davis (R)

Changes: None

Analysis: Nothing has changed here, except we'd make the battle for the sixth spot a toss-up between Chosen and Cracraft, with Chosen getting the edge because of his experience and speed. As we've said many times before, Wilson is the X-factor here because he likely wouldn't be on the 53-man roster if not for the fact he's guaranteed $5 million in 2023.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)

On the 53: Fullback Alec Ingold, Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, Julian Hill (R)

Off: Tanner Conner (PUP), Elijah Higgins (R), Tyler Kroft

Changes: Hill in, Higgins out

Analysis: We've made our picks going under the assumption that the injury that Saubert sustained against Houston on Saturday isn't severe, with the one change being Hill earning a spot over Higgins. While Higgins will get the tiebreaker as a rookie draft pick against an undrafted free agent, the fact is that Hill has looked slightly more impressive throughout camp.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)

On the 53: Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Isaiah Wynn, Dan Feeney, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton

Off: Geron Christian, Robert Jones, Cedric Ogbuehi, Kion Smith, Ryan Hayes (R), James Tunstall, Alama Uluave (R)

Changes: None

Analysis: Jones was in the thick of a heated battle for a roster spot on the offensive line when he was injured against Houston and being sidelined for a month is not going to do his chances of making the team any good. It's not inconceivable the Dolphins could keep him, but the most likely scenario is he'll be placed on IR before next Tuesday or waived/injured.

DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)

On the 53: Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed, Andrew Van Ginkel

Off: Cameron Goode, Garrett Nelson (R), Mitchell Agude (R)

Changes: None

Analysis: Same story here. Goode, Nelson and Agude all have shown good things in camp and one of them probably would end up on the 53-man roster if it weren't for Ogbah having a $15 million guaranteed salary. With Van Ginkel, remember that he can be used as a swing guy lining up inside and outside.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5)

On the 53: Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Brandon Pili (R), Da'Shawn Hand

Off: Josiah Bronson, Jaylen Twyman, Randy Charlton (R)

Changes: Hand in

Analysis: We've gone back and forth here between the Dolphins keeping four or five defensive linemen and we're back to five based on what Hand and Pili have shown.

DOLPHINS INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)

On the 53: Jerome Baker, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Channing Tindall

Off: Aubrey Miller (R), Mike Rose

Changes: None

Analysis: There appeared to be a battle brewing for the final spot between Tindall and Miller, the undrafted rookie from Jackson State, but Miller has been awfully quiet in the first two preseason and Tindall has been a bit more active than usual.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (6)

On the 53: Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith (R), Noah Igbinoghene, Eli Apple

Off: Justin Bethel, Bryce Thompson, Ethan Bonner (R), Keion Crossen, Nik Needham (PUP), Jamal Perry, Parry Nickerson

Changes: None

Analysis: Injuries are a key factor here because Ramsey will be on the initial 53 but then placed on IR and one of those on the "off" list will go back to the active roster, with maybe Jamal Perry the most likely choice because of his versatility and special teams experience. Needham, meanwhile, looks like somebody who is going to begin the season on PUP, which will keep him out for the first four games.

​​DOLPHINS SAFETIES (4)

On the 53: Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, DeShon Elliott, Elijah Campbell

Off: Keidron Smith (R), Myles Dorn, Verone McKinley III, Trill Williams

Changes: Williams out

Analysis: This is a volatile position because of the two players coming back from major 2022 injuries, Jones and Williams. Jones should be safe, but it's also a bit concerning that he's been shut down for the past two weeks. A wild card to remember here is Smith, who has looked impressive as a rookie free agent.

​​DOLPHINS SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

On the 53: K Jason Sanders, P Jake Bailey, LS Blake Ferguson

Off: None

Changes: None

Analysis: The Dolphins have made it easy for us here.

