Dolphins 2023 Week 12 Power Rankings Roundup

With almost every top team around the NFL winning in Week 11, the Miami Dolphins didn't make much of a move in the national power rankings despite their victory against Las Vegas Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins moved up an average of only 0.1 spots in our weekly survey of 12 national outlets — CBS Sports, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, The Sporting News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, The 33rd Team, Touchdown Wire, The Score, Yahoo and Pro Football Talk — following the action of Week 11.

The Dolphins' average ranking is 6.4, up from 6.5, with their ranking again ranging from 4 to 8, with 6 again being their most frequent spot. The Dolphins didn't move up by more than one spot in any ranking, but they did drop two slots in the 33rd Team rankings.

Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' 12 power rankings spots, along with the commentary associated with it:

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: They handled the Raiders on Sunday, but it wasn't quite the offensive explosion some expected. Now they face a Friday game against the Jets.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: The offense moved the ball Sunday but struggled to score, failing to reach the end zone in eight drives (not counting the first- and second-half enders) to close out the game. Miami had three giveaways, plus two other quasi-turnovers (missed field goal and on downs), and lost RB De’Von Achane to injury again after just three snaps. The Dolphins also had a scare when Tyreek Hill briefly left the game, although they scored a touchdown with him in the locker room and Hill returned later. This win was more about Miami’s defense, which forced three second-half INTs and shut out the Raiders after halftime. Jalen Ramsey has been more than advertised, picking off two deep shots from Aidan O’Connell, including the game-clincher in the end zone late.

Ranking: 8 Previous: 8

Analysis: Now at 7-3, the Dolphins still hold a one game lead over the Bills in the AFC East, and they do so with a much easier road to the division crown.

Ranking: 7 Previous: 8

Analysis: After missing the start of the campaign due to injury, Jalen Ramsey has racked up three interceptions in his first three Dolphins games. Landing the All-Pro corner for a third-round pick and a backup tight end was a major steal that could change Miami's year.

Ranking: 8 Previous: 8

Analysis: The Dolphins made use of all its clear-out plays, wiping out the middle of Las Vegas’s defense to give its playmakers room to run. As always, the difference was a handful of exceptional Tyreek Hill plays. Las Vegas was able to tackle him situationally in spots, but as long as Hill is healthy, this offense is going to win.

Ranking: 7 Previous: 5

Analysis: The Miami Dolphins’ defense is better today than it was on opening day. That group, led by Jalen Ramsey, spearheaded their win against the Raiders. However, the Dolphins’ high-powered offense has back-to-back mediocre showings. If Miami is going to make any noise this season, its offense will drive that outcome. The offense’s mediocre play in the past two weeks is why the Dolphins have slid in our rankings.

Ranking: 4 Previous: 4

Analysis: The Dolphins didn’t want to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, but they ended up winning by a touchdown anyway. Miami did not punt in their first nine offensive drives. One would think that means they produced an offensive masterpiece, but one would be mistaken. They fumbled twice, threw an interception, turned the ball over on downs, and missed a field goal. They also scored two touchdowns and kicked two field goals. But man, are they happy they have Jalen Ramsey back? He’s been a game-changing presence since his return. It wasn’t pretty, but Miami gets a win on Sunday.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: The Dolphins didn't explode on offense like they usually do at home against the Raiders, but they did get enough plays running and passing to win, minus the mistakes. The key development was the defense joining in the big-play fun.

Ranking: 7 Previous: 8

Analysis: CB Jalen Ramsey is already having a measurable impact on an ascending defense, picking off three passes in the three games since he returned from July knee surgery. "He's the best corner in the league, man," said Miami WR Tyreek Hill on Sunday

Ranking: 6 Previous: 7

Analysis: Miami still doesn’t have a win over a team with a winning record, but save the paper-tiger talk. The Dolphins are averaging 7.0 yards per play, which is tied with the 2000 St. Louis Rams for most by any team since at least 2000. Their 30.5 points per game is on pace to be the 25th most in the last 23 years, and Tyreek Hill (1,222 yards) is on pace to be the first receiver in NFL history to top 2,000 yards in a regular season.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: De'Von Achane playing just three snaps before exiting with more knee issues is a concern. The Dolphins have plenty of talent but if Achane is healthy and playing like he did early in the season, it makes a good offense that much better. We'll see if Achane can get healthy for the rest of the season.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: The No. 1 remains within reach.