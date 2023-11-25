Dolphins 2023 Week 12 Snap Count Observations

Jeff Wilson Jr., Braxton Berrios and Raekwon Davis were among the Miami Dolphins with noteworthy playing time against the the New York Jets

Here's what stood out about the Miami Dolphins snap counts from their 34-13 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Friday.

-- As a reminder, the inactive list was headed by rookie running back De'Von Achane, out with a knee injury, and also includes WR Robbie Chosen, CB Eli Apple, OL Robert Jones and WR Chase Claypool, with Skylar Thompson again serving as the emergency third quarterback.

-- On a positive note, the Dolphins had all the offensive linemen who had been listed as questionable in the lineup, including guard Robert Hunt making his return after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

-- Because the score got out of hand in the fourth quarter, every single active Dolphins player ended up appearing in the game, including QB Mike White, who took the one kneel-down at the end of the game against his former team.

-- Only two position players (much fewer than usual) got their only snaps on special teams: LB Channing Tindall and Hunt, who played one snap.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- The most noteworthy development on offense involved the line because of the in-game injury suffered by Terron Armstead and the ejection of tackle Austin Jackson.

-- As a result only interior linemen Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg and Lester Cotton played all 70 offensive snaps, while Jackson played 62 and Armstead played 49. Kion Smith replaced Armstead at left tackle before moving to right tackle after Jackson was injured and got 21 snaps, while Kendall Lamm played the final eight snaps after coming into the game with a back injury that had him added to the injury report Friday morning.

-- The playing time at wide receiver was very well spread out, a combination of the score and also Tyreek Hill coming in with a hand injury and then sustaining a minor foot injury in the first quarter.

-- The snaps among the five active wide receivers ranged from 46 for Jaylen Waddle to 24 for River Cracraft.

-- Durham Smythe was back at tight end and handled his usual heavy work load, with 54 snaps, the most on offense outside of the linemen and QB Tua Tagovailoa.

-- Back after being a healthy scratch against Las Vegas, Jeff Wilson Jr. got 23 snaps, but it still was Raheem Mostert with the bulk of the work at running back with 42 snaps.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE OBSERVATIONS

-- Because the outcome no longer was in doubt for much of the second half, the Dolphins were able to rest their front-line players in the fourth quarter, and that led to nobody playing more than 48 defensive snaps (83 percent).

-- The three players who tied for the team lead on defense were all cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey and Kader Kohou.

-- Bradley Chubb was near the top with 46 snaps and Jaelan Phillips played 35 snaps before he left in the fourth quarter with his unfortunate Achilles injury.

-- With the comfortable margin, the interior defensive line tandem of Christian Wilkins (37) and Zach Sieler (32) was able to get a much more reasonable snap count than usual, and Raekwon Davis even ended up with as many defensive plays as Sieler.

-- Among the younger players who got the chance to see action on defense were Brandon Jones (14 snaps), Nik Needham (12), Elijah Campbell (10), Cameron Goode (10) and rookie cornerback Cam Smith, who was on the field for 11 defensive snaps, including Jevon Holland's pick-six on the Hail Mary at the end of the first half.

-- At linebacker, David Long Jr. had about the same number of snaps as Jerome Baker, one week after it was Andrew Van Ginkel who had the second-most snaps at the position.

-- As always, we close with the special teams, where Duke Riley led the way with 18 snaps, followed by Campbell with 17 and Brandon Jones and Goode with 16. Among offensive players, Braxton Berrios and Tyler Kroft tied for the most special teams snaps with nine apiece.