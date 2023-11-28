Dolphins 2023 Week 13 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins' victory against the New York Jets kept them firmly entrenched in the top 10 and above

With most of the top teams around the NFL again winning in Week 12, it wasn't that easy for the Miami Dolphins to make much headway in the national power rankings even with their 21-point victory against the New York Jets.

The Dolphins moved up an average of 0.7 spots in our weekly survey of 12 national outlets — CBS Sports, NFL.com, Pro Football Network, The Sporting News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, The 33rd Team, Touchdown Wire, The Score, Yahoo and Pro Football Talk — following the action of Week 12.

The Dolphins' average ranking is 5.7, up from 6.4, with their ranking again ranging from 3 to 7, with 6 again being their most frequent spot. The Dolphins didn't move up by more than one spot in any ranking, but they didn't drop in any of them.

Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' 12 power rankings spots, along with the commentary associated with it:

Ranking: 5 Previous: 6

Analysis: The defense came up big against the Jets, but the offense still isn't clicking on the road, which could be a problem down the line. Losing Jaelan Phillips for the season won't help the cause.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: Black Friday turned dark when Jaelan Phillips went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. That shouldn’t negate the progress the Dolphins’ defense has made since about Week 8, nor should it dismiss the seven sacks, two interceptions and momentum-changing, 99-yard touchdown Vic Fangio’s defense collected in thrashing the Jets. The run defense and pass rush have been unquestionable strengths, and Phillips was a big part of that. He’s certainly not an easy player to replace, either. That said, it was encouraging that Emmanuel Ogbah, a disappointment since his massive extension in March of 2022, had perhaps his best game of the season Sunday. Bradley Chubb has come on, too, as has Andrew Van Ginkel. The secondary is starting to play lights out. So, while the Phillips loss is big, Miami’s ascending defense shouldn’t just fall off a cliff without the stud edge rusher.

Ranking: 7 Previous: 8

Analysis: The result was never in doubt for the Dolphins against the Jets. That pick-six off the Hail Mary by Jevon Holland was pretty rad, though, and gave the game much needed entertainment.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 7

Analysis: Since Jalen Ramsey's season debut in Week 8, Miami ranks first in EPA/play allowed. It's fair to question the level of competition in that span, but the Dolphins' defense has been on another level with the cornerback on the field.

Ranking: 7 Previous: 8

Analysis: Mike McDaniel wins the award for my favorite sideline moment of the year. A Jets fan—possibly Wim Hoff?—made fun of him for using the heater during the end of a chilly Black Friday contest. McDaniel’s response? I’m cold…and also winning. Please get this man to a Super Bowl.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 7

Analysis: The Miami Dolphins’ defense continues to improve weekly, which is great for the team’s long-term prospects. The Dolphins face three more sub-.500 teams in a row through mid-December before closing out the season against three top-10 teams. The biggest knock on Miami is it loses to quality opponents. It will have the opportunity to change that narrative down the stretch. In the short term, the Dolphins could easily be 11-3 heading into their Week 16 game against Dallas.

Ranking: 3 Previous: 4

Analysis: The Miami Dolphins cruised to a victory on the league’s lone Friday contest of the season. Shoppers are no longer fast-rushing the local Target to be the first with their hands on a 60″ flatscreen television on sale for $199.99, but the Dolphins offense showed that sort of speed on Friday. Jaylen Waddle finally seemed to find his groove, and the Dolphins’ passing attack mimicked the two-headed monster it appeared to be a season ago with Waddle and Tyreek Hill, with the rest being not much more than casual observers.

Ranking: 5 Previous: 6

Analysis: The Dolphins got back to knowing they can win games against lesser foes with the running game and defense vs. forcing the passing too much when it's not there with Tua Tagovailoa in tougher matchup. They should keep rolling with a favorable few weeks ahead.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 7

Analysis: WR Tyreek Hill's 1,324 receiving yards are the most through 11 games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, putting him on pace for a single-season record 2,046. And Miami's top-ranked passing offense might have to gear up in order to offset the loss of LB Jaelan Phillips to a torn Achilles.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: The Dolphins are second in the league in scoring (30.82 ppg) despite having 19 turnovers (the sixth most in the league). If Miami’s offense plays cleanly, this team can beat anyone. However, a defense that ranks 22nd in points allowed (22.82 per game) and lost Jaelan Phillips to an Achilles injury Friday combined with the fact that the Dolphins didn’t top 20 points against the Bills, Eagles or Chiefs makes it hard to think this group can beat three really good teams in a row.

Ranking: 6 Previous: 6

Analysis: Sunday was a big day for the Dolphins. When the Broncos won to move to 6-5, Miami got to shed the "they haven't beaten a team with a winning record" label. Since the Dolphins' next three games are against the Commanders, Titans and Jets, that's the only way it was going to happen in the next few weeks.

Ranking: 5 Previous: 6

Analysis: The No. 1 seed would be massive for Miami.