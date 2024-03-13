Dolphins Add Another Complementary Piece on Defense

The Miami Dolphins have been stocking up complementary players to rebuild their defense, and the latest addition is former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

The team agreed to terms with the former third-round pick Wednesday after he became an unrestricted free agent.

The native of Ottawa, the capital of Canada, Gallimore played the past four seasons with the Cowboys after arriving as a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Oklahoma.

Gallimore started 14 games for the Cowboys during his time in Dallas, but only one over the past two seasons.

Word out of Dallas was that Gallimore failed to live up to his expectations and the fact he played only 27 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps in 2023 is pretty telling as well.

Gallimore's career stats include four sacks (most in a season was 1.5) and 90 total tackles. He had seven sacks in his final two years at Oklahoma.

THE DOLPHINS REBUILDING THEIR DEFENSIVE LINE

Gallimore will be part of a new-look Dolphins defensive line in 2024 after the departures of Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, two of the three players who soaked up pretty much all the snaps up front.

Joining returning starter Zach Sieler will be two other offseason acquisitions, Davyion Nixon and Isaiah Mack, and it might be premature to declare a projected starter among the group, which also includes 2023 rookie free agent Brandon Pili.

Da'Shawn Hand, who also got some snaps for the Dolphins last season, is an unrestricted free agent.

It's probable, if not almost a guarantee, the Dolphins will look to further bolster the interior defensive line spot before the start of training camp.