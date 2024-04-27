Dolphins Add Productive Wide Receiver in Sixth Round

The Miami Dolphins added a second playmaker on offense in the 2024 NFL draft when they selected wide receiver Malik Washington.

Washington was taken with the pick the Dolphins obtained from the Chicago Bears when they traded Dan Feeney last summer.

Washington put up huge numbers at Virginia last season when he earned second-team All-American recognition.

Washington led all FBS receivers with 110 catches for 1,426 yards (13.0 average) and nine touchdowns. He played four seasons at Northwestern before that, totaling 109 receptions over his final two seasons.

At 5-81/2, 191, Washington is on the smaller side, but he's a tough player who did some impressive YAC work in college. He's plenty fast enough (4.48 at the combine), though he's going to be relatively slow by the Dolphins' ridiculously high standards on offense with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane and fellow 2024 draft pick Jaylen Wright.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein used Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter as his NFL comparison.

"Performed as a heavily targeted slot receiver in his single season at Virginia after transferring from Northwestern," Zierlein wrote. "Washington’s catch total is filled with a high number of quick-game throws and short out routes that allowed him to use his contact balance to stack plenty of tough yards after the catch. Washington possesses premium catch focus, buttery smooth hands and mature ball skills, but he needs to prove he can elude press and run an NFL route tree with better attention to detail. Washington maximizes his skill set to make up for his average size and he should garner attention as a gadget guy with the potential to develop into a WR4 or eventual starter in the slot."