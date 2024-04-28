Keeping Track of the Miami Dolphins UDFA Class

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback and a former college basketball player among their early rookie free agents

The Miami Dolphins weren’t finished adding prospects Saturday following the end of the 2024 NFL draft.

The Dolphins were busy early on in this process, and as of early Sunday afternoon had signed 12 rookie free agents.

Here is the rundown:

Quarterback Gavin Hardison, UTEP

A four-year starter at UTEP, his senior season was shortened due to Tommy John surgery in November. His main attribute is his strong arm, but accuracy is the issue.

An AFC scout said, per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, “He’s an intriguing arm, but he’s hurt, he’s not extremely accurate.”

Safety Mark Perry, TCU

Perry is a tall defensive back at 6-3 and fast with a 4.40 40-yard dash time. Perry is a hard-hitting and aggressive tackler who can help against the run.

Perry and the Dolphins agreed to terms which included $150,000 in guaranteed money, according to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler.

Wide Receiver Je'Quan Burton, FAU

Burton is an outside receiver who played his college football locally at Florida Atlantic University. From Orlando, Burton had 33 receptions for 517 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

National college football writer Bruce Feldman has him on his “Freaks List.” Feldman said of Burton, “The 185-pound wideout bench-presses 345 and power-cleans 345. Even more remarkable: He vertical-jumped 45 inches this offseason and broad-jumped 11-5. He ran a fully automated timed (FAT) 40 in 4.36 seconds.”

This rookie free agent deal was reported by NFL writer Aaron Wilson.

Tight End Hayden Rucci, Wisconsin

A third-generation NFL player, Rucci’s grandfather and father both played in the league. Rucci is 6-4’ and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten in 2020, 2021, and 2023. He had 11 receptions for 125 yards for the Badgers last season,

Rucci and the Dolphins agreeing to terms was announced by the University of Wisconsin social media team.

Defensive Lineman Grayson Murphy, UCLA

An edge-rushing presence, Murphy recorded 21.5 sacks over his collegiate career in his 51 games, 10.5 over his last two seasons. A smart and athletic pass rusher, he was a Honorable Mention All-Pac-12.

The deal was reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Guard Matthew Jones, Ohio State

Able to play left and right guard, Jones is a mauling run blocker who can get out in space with solid speed for an offensive lineman. In 2023 for Ohio State, he allowed just four quarterback hurries, one quarterback hit, and no sacks at right guard.

Report of the deal came from 247 Sports.

Cornerback Storm Duck, Louisville

Specializing in zone schemes, Duck played for North Carolina and transferred to Louisville. In 2023 Duck generated four pass breakups.

Duck and the Dolphins agreed to terms that included $150,000 guaranteed as well as a $20,000 signing bonus, according to Wilson.

OL Bayron Matos, USF

A basketball player for South Florida, Matos is a towering 6-7, 313 pounds and an offensive tackle project, given his only college football experience consisted of a few snaps in 2022.

His arms are massively long, per an NFL scouting report, “His pro-day workout featured good protection posture and inside hands with a crisp punch, but he’ll need extensive practice time and coaching to get to where he needs to be as a pro.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him as a possible seventh round selection.

The school announced his signing Saturday night.

Offensive Lineman Andrew Meyer, UTEP

Another UTEP product in this Dolphins class of rookie free agents, Meyer is 6-3, 302 pounds. He was named to the Conference USA Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Meyer’s deal includes $75,000 guaranteed along with a $15,000 signing bonus, according to Wilson.

His move to Miami was announced by the school. along with that of Hardison, on Saturday night.

Safety Jordan Colbert, Rhode Island

Colbert played two seasons at Rhode Island after graduating from Columbia.

Colbert didn't face great competition in college, but the NFL.com draft profile said his combination of size (6-2, 215), length and athleticism made him a worthwhile priority free agent.

His father announced on social media his joining the Dolphins.