Dolphins Add Second Tight End in Free Agency

A week after signing Jonnu Smith to elevate the tight end position the Dolphins have added Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson in free agency

The Miami Dolphins are adding a three-time Super Bowl winner to the tight end room with the hopes he could become a red zone weapon.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson, who made it to the NFL as an undrafted college receiver out of Valdosta State, will be signing with the Dolphins according to his South Florida based agent the Katz Brothers.

Fortson's one-year contract will guarantee him $425,000 of his $1.2 million salary, which features $200,000 in per game roster bonuses. He was paid a $25,000 signing bonus.

Fortson, 28, was not tendered a contract offer from the Chiefs during the available window for restricted free agents. That promptly made the 6-foot-4, 230 pound athlete an unrestricted free agent able to sign with any NFL club once the new league year began, and Miami was his choice.

Fortson is second tight end added

Fortson, who has pulled in 14 receptions for 155 yards and scored four touchdowns in the 19 NFL games he's played, becomes the second tight end Miami has added this offseason.

The Dolphins signed former Florida International standout Jonnu Smith to a two-year deal that could be worth as much as $10 million last week, adding him to a unit that already features Durham Smythe, a 70 game starter the past six seasons, Julian Hill, who has a promising rookie season, and Tanner Conner, who spent his second season in the NFL on Miami's practice squad.

During his time with the Chiefs, Fortson played 19 games spanning the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He's viewed by many as a red zone threat, often entering the game in multi-tight end packages playing alongside Travis Kelce, who is on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

Injures have been an issue for Fortson

Unfortunately, injuries were a common theme during Fortson's Chiefs tenure.

In 2021 Fortson suffer a torn Achilles tendon, and last season he began the year on injured reserve because of a shoulder issue.

He didn't participate in any games this season, which may have been a contributing factor on why the Chiefs didn't tender him for the $2.9 million price, which gives the team an opportunity to match any offer.

The Dolphins declined to match offers to safety Elijah Campbell and offensive guard Robert Jones, but signed them to lesser deals last week.

The Chiefs might have decided to move on after signing veteran tight end Irv Smith Jr. this week.

Fortson becomes the fifth offensive player added or re-signed this offseason, joining center Aaron Brewer, Smith, tailback Salvon Ahmed, who was resigned, and Jones.