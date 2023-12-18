Jevon Holland has missed three games because of an MCL sprain to both his knees, and DeShon Elliott is close to exiting the NFL's concussion protocol

There's a chance the Miami Dolphins could have the starting secondary intact for Sunday's home game against the Dallas Cowboys' high-octane offense, which features one of the NFL's best passing attacks.

Miami, which was forced to play Sunday's 30-0 win over the New York Jets without Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who is nursing a hip injury he suffered the previous week, and starting safeties DeShon Elliott (concussion) and Jevon Holland (two MCL sprains), will test all three veterans this week to determine if they can be medically cleared to return on Sunday.

Howard surprisingly sat out his third game of the season after what was labeled a game-time decision. Miami's coaches have been consistent with their desire to prevent Howard from playing injured, much like he did for most of last season because of groin strains.

The goal is for the four-time Pro Bowl selection to be at his best when Miami plays high-stakes games, and this happens to be one of them because what happens on Sunday has playoff seeding ramifications.

But Howard, who has quietly had a solid season, contributing 41 tackles, one interception and 11 pass deflections in his 11 games, needs to look good during this week's practices to get the green light.

Elliott close to clearing concussion protocol

Elliott suffered a concussion in Miami's 28-27 loss against the Tennessee Titans and was held out of practice all week. According to McDaniel, the 47-game starter is close to exiting the NFL's concussion protocol.

His final stages require that he participate in practices this week and not suffer any lingering effects of his concussion.

"He’s been progressing well and we’re anticipating those final stages (of concussion protocol). But again, with concussions, unfortunately, we’re well versed in that, and I just want to make sure that he’s good to go and don’t really worry about a timeline," head coach Mike McDaniel said. "But [we're] very optimistic, as you can tell.”

Holland's situation is seemingly the trickiest of Miami's injured defensive backs. He's been rehabbing medial collateral ligaments sprains in both knees, which he suffered Nov. 24 in Miami's first win over the New York Jets.

Holland has sparingly practiced with the team since suffering the injury, and his return could come down to how he performs in practice this week with the soreness and pain he's experiencing.

"I'm taking my time, but definitely coming along nicely," said Holland, who has recorded 70 tackles, pulled down one interception and forced three fumbles in the 10 games he's played this season. "It's definitely a process. Day to day ... I'm getting there."

The Dolphins have been patient about Holland's return because they know how much impact he has on Miami's defense, typically serving as the quarterback of the secondary.

"His body will tell him and us when he's ready to go," McDaniel said about the third-year starter. "He's been as diligent as anyone going after [his rehab]."

Dolphins have options at safety

If Howard doesn't get cleared to play, the Dolphins will likely lean on Kader Kohou and Eli Apple to serve as his replacement.

Kohou is Miami's nickel cornerback, but he's manned the boundary spot at times this season, filling in for Jalen Ramsey when the Pro Bowl talent was sidelined by his knee injury and again Sunday. Apple has played in eight games this season, starting three for the Dolphins.

Brandon Jones has started five games as Holland or Elliott's replacement this season. Since coming back from his ACL injury, Jones has contributed 31 tackles, and he pulled down two interceptions in Sunday's win over the Jets.

And Elijah Campbell, a core special teams contributor, replaced Elliott on Sunday, filling the void left by the absence of the sixth-year veteran. McDaniel praised Jones and Campbell for their play against the Jets, saying they "did a great job."