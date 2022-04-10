Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Long Outlook, Favorite Underdogs, QB Questions, and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, from the right side of the offensive line, to how much playing time Hunter Long should get in 2022, to Tua Tagovailoa topics

Part 3 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From JPB230659 (@jpb230659):

Salut Alain! Thanks again for all! A comment about Tua and McDaniel not being the first QB/HC duo the front office had in mind in January? How can it affect both?

Salut, speculation about players and coaches coming and going is part of being in the NFL, and if it’s something that’s going to negatively affect your performance, you might be in the wrong line of work. So, no, I don’t expect any effect on either McDaniel or Tua because of all the talk that went on in the offseason. McDaniel has badly wanted to be an NFL head coach and he’s got his shot. Tua wants to be a long-time starting quarterback in the NFL and it’s right there in front of him and he’s still the man heading into the third season, regardless of all the whispers. That’s the bottom line.

From Mason28 (@Mason2816):

Alain, with the Dolphins flirting with others QB like Tom Brady, and Watson, do you believe the Dolphins will be looking for another QB to replace Tua? And do they trade him this year?.

Hey Mason, I wrote a detailed analysis on Tua’s status heading into the 2022 season a while back and it’s very simply that he’s got the upcoming season to convince the Dolphins he needs to be their long-term starting quarterback. If he shows he’s already a franchise quarterback or on track to become one, the Dolphins won’t have the need to make a trade. If he doesn’t, then the Dolphins absolutely should (and likely will) explore different options next offseason. Either way, I would be shocked if he ended up getting traded during the season.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Hey Alain! Pick one to keep: Point of Know Return, Selling England by the Pound, Aqualung or Fragile. Dolphins Q; are there any more significant moves prior to the draft or are we fans going to have to exercise some patience?

Hey Ken, first question (which I love) is easy for me: Selling England By The Pound (tied for Trick of the Tail as my Genesis favorites). It’s an all-timer in my mind. As for significant moves, I don’t think I’d expect anything dramatic after the signing of Thomas Morstead to deal with the need for a punter. Then again, I’ve learned never to say never.

From John Kerns (@yitwail):

Alain, will Hunter Long get any playing time this year? And will they keep him, Shaheen and Carter?

Hey John, it really was rare for any team to keep five tight ends on the 53-man roster, but that's what the Dolphins did last year. Having said that, I'd be surprised if Miami did it again in 2022, particularly since they'll now have a fullback on the roster. This might sound strange, but I would say the two tight ends with the most secure spots are Long and Durham Smythe, who the team re-signed to a two-year contract. Lastly, I would find it very surprising — and very disappointing — for Long not to get playing time in 2022.

From Dixon Tam (@DixonTam):

The #Dolphins have had many star players over the years but also some players who weren't stars but were underdogs who became fan favorites. Mine were Robert Sowell, Bernie Parmalee and Jim Jensen. Who was your favorite underdog, and why?

Hey Dixon, those are three very good names who threw out there. Not sure about becoming fan favorites, but the two names I would throw out there would be late 1980s running back Marc Logan for no other reason than he was just a really nice man and Mark Dixon because he came out of nowhere (the CFL actually) and became not only a good player but also one of the most fascinating interviews the team has ever had. I'm sure there are plenty others I could come up, but those were the first who come to mind.

From d. Edward (@Syr2Pitt2SD):

Assuming Robert Hunt is going to move to right tackle, please list your top current Dolphins players you feel are best suited to play right guard in order of most likely to least likely, and why you feel each might fit that role.

While I have discussed the idea of Hunt being moved to right tackle on more than one occasion, I'd start off this answer by saying it's not a lock that's going to happen. But under that scenario, I'll go ahead and give you the ranking of the guys I would see as most likely to take at right guard with the quick explanation that it would come down to ability, experience and mobility because that's a requirement in the zone-blocking scheme. As I look at the roster, there's really no clear-cut pecking order, but since you asked I'd go: Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Solomon Kindley.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

After the Parker trade, Miami has approximately $22M in cap space; do you see another big signing, LB/C? What's your thoughts on the Parker trade?

Hey Bob, first off, the Parker trade left the Dolphins with about $22 million, but that's with the top 51, which is what's used during the offseason. Counting the whole cap, the Dolphins were at about $7 million after the Parker trade. And after signing punter Thomas Morstead, no, I don't see another big signing either at LB or C, though I never say never. Lastly, I wasn't crazy about the compensation from New England even while understanding the idea of moving a fourth wide receiver who doesn't play special teams and had a cap hit around $8 million over the next two years. I absolutely would say that it was a very good trade for New England, which was very weak at wide receiver and picked up a quality player for under less than $6 million over each of the next two years.

From mike (@mike33143252):

What is the best option for the Phins at pick 102, a linebacker, a center, a wr, etc.

Hey Mike, when you're picking at 102, you're going for the best prospect for the long term and if he can help out as a rookie, that's even better. If we're pinning down a specific position, I would think linebacker and center would rank as bigger priorities than wide receiver, and by far.