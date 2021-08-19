Dolphins 2021 Training Camp: August 19 Practice Observations

Highlights, lowlights and anecdotes from the Miami Dolphins practice with the Atlanta Falcons

Highlights, lowlights and observations for the August 19 Miami Dolphins joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at the Baptist Health Training Complex:

-- Dolphins attendance report: Not working are Albert Wilson, Will Fuller V, DeVante Parker, Isaiah Ford, Vince Biegel, Brandon Jones, Javaris Davis and Sam Eguavoen.

-- Noah Igbinoghene no longer had the red jersey he wore Wednesday. Tight end Hunter Long still had a big brace around his left knee.

-- Kai Locksley made an impressive high catch of a Tua pass in the back of the end zone on a one-on-one coverage drill near the goal line, complete with getting his feet down in bounds.

-- Solomon Kindley got the first snaps at left guard in 11-on-11 work. Liam Eichenberg served as the second-team right tackle.

-- Tua threw a nice down the middle of the field to Jaylen Waddle on a play where the Falcons were flagged for defensive holding.

-- Good news with Long taking part in team drills. He caught a pass from Jacoby Brissett down the left sideline. This is really good to see given how scary his knee injury of Aug. 3 was.

-- Robert Hunt stoned defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, Atlanta's best defensive lineman, in a one-on-one pass-rushing drill. Austin Jackson and newcomer Greg Little also both had good reps in this drill.

-- Tua drilled a nice pass down the middle to Jakeem Grant in a 7-on-7 period.

-- Lynn Bowden Jr. asked for trainers after falling down while catching a pass from Jacoby Brissett in 7-on-7s. He's still on the ground after a good minute and now is getting helped up. He was holding the back of his right leg as he walked off the field very gingerly.

-- Mike Gesicki did a good of reaching back to catch a Tua pass thrown behind him at the start of an 11-on-11 period.

-- Running back Salvon Ahmed made a nice high-pointing catch against two defenders on a sideline pass downfield from Brissett.

-- Myles Gaskin pancaked an Atlanta defender on a chip block while he was engaged with Greg Little on a play that ended with Brissett being picked off by Delrick Abrams Jr.

-- Jevon Holland recorded his fourth interception of camp after Xavien Howard tipped a Matt Ryan pass downfield. The football just finds the rookie safety, plain and simple.

-- Tua was picked off by Atlanta DB Isaiah Oliver, the son of former Dolphins cornerback Muhammad Oliver. The pass was intended for Mike Gesicki.

-- A busted coverage allowed Matt Ryan to throw a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to Christian Blake.

-- Tua came back on the near field with a beautiful throw to Grant in the back of the end zone, throwing the ball before Grant got open. It was a case of a quarterback throwing his receiver open.

-- Matt Ryan threw a touchdown pass to Kyle Pitts with Byron Jones in coverage.

-- Not a great practice for Robert Foster, who dropped two catchable passes.

-- Jacoby Brissett threw a beautiful pass in the back of the end zone for Kirk Merritt, who dove to make the catch and then did a little dance to celebrate. Merritt has been having a really, really good camp.

-- Tua came back with a pretty floater to Adam Shaheen in the back of the end zone.

-- Chris Myarick made a beautiful diving, one-handed catch in the back of the end zone on a pass from Brissett.

-- Jason Sanders was perfect on field goal attempts, including kicks of 52, 55 and 55 yards. Spoiler alert: That dude is good.

-- The Dolphins failed to score in a two-minute drill when they were trailing by four, as Tua threw four consecutive incompletions.

-- Nik Needham walked off the field accompanied by trainers but stayed on the sideline until he was carted inside the facility, though he walked in and looked fine. Don't want to speculate, but will just say it's really, really hot out here, so cramps certainly would be a possibility.

-- Emmanuel Ogbah had a big practice with as many as three would-be sacks, including two in a two-minute drill where the Dolphins defense also kept Atlanta out of the end zone.

-- The second-team Dolphins went four-and-out on its two-minute drills, and on one play Eichenberg ended up at the feet of Brissett — never a good sign for an offensive lineman.

-- Jamal Perry ended the practice with an interception of A.J. McCarron after the pass was batted up at the line of scrimmage.