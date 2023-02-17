Dolphins-Ravens Makes Top Three Games of 2022 Regular Season ... And a Dolphins Top 10

The Miami Dolphins' remarkable comeback victory at Baltimore in Week 2 was their best game of the season and one of the best in the NFL

The Miami Dolphins produced an entertaining brand of football during the 2022 season, but nothing could top what they pulled off at Baltimore in September.

The Dolphins' remarkable 42-38 come-from-behind victory against the Baltimore Ravens now has been recognized by ESPN in its countdown of the top five games of the 2022 regular season.

The game, which saw the Dolphins rally from a 35-14 fourth-quarter deficit, came in at number 3.

This was Tua Tagovailoa's coming-out party as he tied the Dolphins franchise record with six touchdown passes previously shared by Hall of Famers Bob Griese and Dan Marino.

Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle also both had monster games, with Hill catching 11 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns and Waddle producing a stat line of 11-171-2.

The 42-38 victory obviously was the best game of the season involving the Dolphins and likely deserves a pretty high spot in the best games in franchise history once we update our top 100 list.

In the meantime, here's our ranking of the top 10 Dolphins games of 2022.

TOP 10 MIAMI DOLPHINS GAMES OF THE 2022 SEASON

1. Miami 42, Baltimore 38 (Week 2) — No need for further explanation.

2. Miami 21, Buffalo 19 (Week 3) — While this one didn't feature the offensive fireworks of the previous week, it was an intense battle that came down to the end and almost felt like a playoff game.

3. Buffalo 32, Miami 29 (Week 15) — Even though the Dolphins lost, this was an entertaining back-and-forth battle that provided hope at the time Miami had the ability to compete with any team in the AFC.

4. Buffalo 34, Miami 31 (wild-card playoffs) — All three Buffalo games came down to the wire, even when rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson was forced to start the Dolphins' first playoff game since 2016.

5. Miami 35, Chicago 32 (Week 9) — This was a game filled with big plays and an amazing performance by second-year Bears QB Justin Fields, who almost helped his team pull off the upset at Soldier Field.

6. Miami 31, Detroit 27 (Week 8) — The Dolphins had to come back from a 10-point halftime deficit against a spunky Lions team that made a run in the second half of the season.

7. Miami 16, Pittsburgh 10 (Week 9) — This wasn't necessarily a work of art in terms of performance by either team, but it was a tight battle that came down to the end before Noah Igbinoghene clinched the Dolphins victory with his first career interception.

8. Green Bay 26, Miami 20 (Week 16) — This game has to be put on the list because the outcome wasn't decided until the final Dolphins drive, even though it was a disappointing finish for the home team.

9. Miami 20, New England 7 (Week 1) — While the Dolphins never led by less than double digits in the second half, they did have to stop the Patriots twice around midfield in the fourth quarter, plus there were big plays with Melvin Ingram's fumble return for a touchdown and the 42-yard fourth-down touchdown pass from Tua to Waddle at the end of the first half.

10. Miami 11, N.Y. Jets 6 (Week 18) — To be perfectly honest, this was an aesthetically brutal game, but it gets a spot on this list because the Dolphins earned their playoff spot because of it.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

