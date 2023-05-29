Former Dolphins Starting O-lineman Signs With Bills

The AFC East player swapping continues, and this time it’s the Buffalo Bills picking up a former Miami Dolphins starter.

Offensive tackle Brandon Shell is reportedly planning to sign with the Bills, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

While the contract details have yet to be revealed, it became pretty evident that the Dolphins had moved on from Shell, who started 11 games at right tackle last season, and felt they could do better in free agency.

With Austin Jackson returning from the ankle injury that cost him all but two games last year, Miami’s decision makers are hopeful, optimistic that the 2020 first-round pick will be the team’s starting right tackle for 2023.

But Jackson will seemingly have competition.

Competition at right tackle?

The Dolphins also re-signed Geron Christian and Kendall Lamm, who like Shell are two veteran journeymen who have started games but struggled to find their footing in the NFL. Miami also drafted former Michigan standout Ryan Hayes, an offensive tackle, in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft.

And two weeks ago Miami signed Isaiah Wynn and Cedric Ogbuehi, two veterans who had started a combined 75 games before joining the Dolphins. Those additions brought Miami’s O-line count to 16, and brings the training camp roster to the 90-player limit.

The Bills, the three-time reigning AFC East champions, added Shell to an offensive line that has already signed guards Connor McGovern and David Edwards along with Kevin Jarvis this offseason.

Buffalo also drafted Florida guard O'Cyrus Torrence in the second round and guard Nick Broeker in the seventh round of last month’s draft last month.

Shell, who has appeared in 49 games while making 40 starts, will likely be given an opportunity to carve out a depth role on the 53-man roster with the Bills. If he fails to do so he'll likely be waived, or placed on the Bills practice squad. If that's the case Miami, or another team could call on him to fill a void, much like the Dolphins did last season after Jackson suffered his ankle injury in the season opener.

AFC Player Swapping Taking Place

Shell becomes the second Dolphins free agent to sign with the Bills this offseason. Receiver Trent Sherfield also signed with Buffalo after the Dolphins signed Braxton Berrios, who had previously played for the New York Jets.

Pass rusher Shaq Lawson and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips are the other Bills players who previously played for Miami.

The Dolphins signed Berrios, quarterback Mike White and offensive linemen Dan Feeney from the Jets, and Tyler Kroft spent the 2021 season with the Jets, and 2019 and 2020 with the Bills.

The only former Dolphins player the Jets signed this offseason was Billy Turner, but he last played in Miami in 2016.

The New England Patriots signed tight end Mike Gesicki this offseason, and DeVante Parker and Davon Godchaux, who both spent multiple seasons as starters for the Dolphins, are returning starters for the Patriots. Linebacker Calvin Munson and cornerback Trae Hayes are also on New England’s training camp roster. Both spent time, if not seasons in Miami.