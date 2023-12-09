Dolphins Bring Back Familiar Face at LB

The Miami Dolphins made a roster move to address the linebacker position after the injury to Jerome Baker, and it involved bringing back a familiar name.

The Dolphins have signed linebacker Calvin Munson, bringing him back for a third time — and every time he has come directly from the New England Patriots, per reports.

Munson was signed off the Patriots practice squad Saturday, just as he was in December.2019 before he returned to New England and the Dolphins claimed him off waivers in December 2021.

Munson has played 46 NFL games since arriving into the league in 2017, including 22 with the Dolphins. He started two games with Miami in 2019 before playing all 16 games in a backup role in 2020.

Despite playing only four games over the past two seasons, Munson does have a lot of special teams experience.

His signing comes after the Dolphins worked out four linebackers this week, including former San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Reuben Foster.

THE BAKER INJURY EFFECT

It's possible that Munson will end up with a decent-sized role on special teams because Duke Riley usually is among the snap leaders in that aspect of the game but now he has to take additional responsibilities at linebacker with Baker sidelined with a knee injury he sustained in the 45-15 victory against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Head coach Mike McDaniel called Baker's injury "week-to-week" earlier this week.