Blast from the Past Makes Visit

Former Miami Dolphins DT Ndamkuong Suh has been out of the NFL since playing with the Philadelphia Eagles last season

The Miami Dolphins have added some big-name veterans in recent weeks with Jason Pierre-Paul and Melvin Ingram, but could there be another one on the way?

And this one involves a former Dolphins starter, five-time Pro Bowl selection Ndamukong Suh.

The third overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft visited the Dolphins on Wednesday, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

Suh hasn't played at all this season after appearing in eight games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.

That 2022 season marked the first time had not started every game in an NFL season since 2011 when he missed two games because of an NFL suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In his eight games with the Eagles last year, all in a backup capacity, Suh had 10 tackles, .one sack and two quarterback hits before recording two tackles and three QB hits in three playoff games.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio served as a consultant for the Eagles last season, but how much interaction he would have had with Suh is unclear.

The Dolphins have been on the thin side on the defensive line all season with only four interior defensive linemen on the roster — Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis and Da'Shawn Hand — though they more often than not have only Wilkins and Sieler on the field.

The Dolphins do have three interior defensive linemen on the practice squad with Byron Cowart, Justin Ellis and rookie Brandon Pili, but obviously none of them can match Suh's experience or credentials.

SUH'S FIRST STINT IN MIAMI

Suh has played for five teams in 13 NFL seasons, including a three-year stint with the Dolphins after they signed him to a massive six-year, $114 million contract in 2015.

While he could never live up to the expectations that contract brought, Suh actually played very well for Miami, averaging 60 tackles and five sacks three seasons and earning Pro Bowl recognition in 2016 when the Dolphins made the playoffs as an AFC wild-card team.

The Dolphins released Suh in March of 2018 and he joined the L.A. Rams for one season before spending three years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his stint with the Eagles.

Since leaving the Dolphins, Suh has appeared in three of the five Super Bowls, winning with the Bucs in 2020 and losing with the Rams in 2018 and Eagles last season.