AVG the Latest Defender to Leave Dolphins

Van Ginkel became the second 2019 draft pick to agree to terms with another team this offseason

The depletion of the Miami Dolphins defense continues.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel became the latest significant member of that group headed out the door, agreeing to terms with the Minnesota Vikings on a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal reportedly is for $20 million with $14 million guaranteed, a massive bump from the $2.6 million that Van Ginkel earned from the Dolphins last season when he re-signed a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent.

Everybody knew that Van Ginkel would be a lot more expensive this time around, with former Dolphins executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum saying he would have offered $12 million annually over three years if he were running an organization.

Turns out that Tannenbaum wasn't that far off on the annual average.

With the Vikings, Van Ginkel will be reunited with Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who was his head coach for his first three NFL seasons.

The Dolphins made Van Ginkel a fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2019 and he turned into a steal over his five seasons in Miami, starting 42 of the 73 games he played and compiling 17 sacks and two defensive touchdowns — a fumble return against the Rams in 2020 and a pick-six at Washington last season.

Van Ginkel proved a very valuable member of the defense last season after he was re-signed, starting 11 games in light of injuries to both starting edge defenders, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. Van Ginkel set career highs in sacks with six and passes defensed with eight.

Van Ginkel's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said there was mutual interest in a return to Miami but that his client would generate a lot of interest on the open market. One of the teams expected to be interested was Philadelphia because of the presence there of 2023 defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

But it was another previous connection that was renewed.

THE DOLPHINS' MANY DEFENSIVE DEPARTURES

Van Ginkel became the third player from the 2023 defense agreeing to terms with another team Monday, following defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and safety Brandon Jones.

That's in addition to the Dolphins releasing linebacker Jerome Baker and edge defender Emmanuel Ogbah, along with Xavien Howard scheduled to be released Wednesday.

Van Ginkel's departure leaves three outside linebackers under contract for 2024 but all three — Chubb, Phillips and Cameron Goode — are recovering from serious injuries sustained late last season.

Van Ginkel leaving also means the Dolphins could be without a single defensive draft taken before 2021 if defensive tackle Raekwon Davis ends up also leaving as an unrestricted free agent.