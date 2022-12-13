Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Bills Week 15 Injury Report

Terron Armstead dealing with a new injury; Tyreek Hill would have been limited had the Miami Dolphins practiced Tuesday

With the Miami Dolphins battle against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium scheduled for Saturday, the first injury report of the week was released Tuesday instead of the usual Wednesday.

And for the Dolphins it was based on an estimation because the team did not practice.

But the injury report provided some insight as to the team's injury situation, and the highlights included tackle Terron Armstead dealing with yet another new injury, defensive back Elijah Campbell dealing with a concussion, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill estimated as limited because of the ankle injury he sustained during the 23-17 Sunday night loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Armstead, whose injury designation now is toe/pec/knee, was among five players who would not have practiced Tuesday based on the estimation — we're not included linebacker Melvin Ingram, who was listed with vet rest.

The others were Campbell, WR River Cracraft (calf), S Eric Rowe (hamstring) and RB Jeff Wilson (hip).

Cracraft missed the Chargers game because of the injury he sustained in practice last week, while the others were injured Sunday night.

Hill was one of five players listed as limited, along with QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), CB Kader Kohou (thumb/neck), TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee) and DT Justin Zimmer (back).

Bridgewater has been inactive the past four games, while the other three outside of Hill were on the injury report last week but ended up playing.

Lastly, linebacker Elandon Roberts was estimated as a full participant despite an injury to his ribs.

It's worth noting that QB Tua Tagovailoa was not on the injury report after being on there last week with an ankle issue.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOR EVEN MORE COVERAGE ON THE MIAMI DOLPHINS, CHECK OUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S MIAMI DOLPHINS PAGE ON SI.COM.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

BILLS INJURY REPORT

Unlike the Dolphins, the Bills hit the practice field Tuesday but limited their work to a walk-through.

Three players did not participate: G Ryan Bates (ankle), LB Matt Milano (knee) and former Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder). Bates and Milano both started in the Bills' 20-12 victory against the Jets on Sunday, while Phillips was inactive.

DT Ed Oliver (pectoral) and FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle) both were listed as limited participants.

QB Josh Allen (right elbow) headlined a group of three players listed as full participants that included CB Cam Lewis (forearm) and C Mitch Morse (elbow).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.