Dolphins-Bills Week 3 Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 3-0 in the 2022 when they face the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Dolphins, who have lost seven in a row against the Bills, will enter the game as 3.5-point underdogs according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CBS Sports

Will Brinson

Analysis: "TuAnon is flourishing after two weeks and buddy-oh-buddy is there potential for Dolphins fans to come out in full force with a home win against the Bills here. Miami could flagplant their interest in trying to steal the AFC East with a win here and Mike McDaniel's COY odds would be roughly -150 with a win here. I'm inclined to back Buffalo but think the over will be a more popular play. The DFS ownership in this game will be outrageous after seeing the Bills offense and Miami's comeback last week. This pick of mine is not fading Tua or Miami, it's simply a bet on the Bills being by far and away the best team in football and people not catching up to it yet."

Prediction: Bills 35, Dolphins 17

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "This is one of the best games of the week, featuring two 2-0 teams that can score. The Bills are playing on the road on a short week, which is an advantage for Miami. But this Buffalo team is riding high. The Dolphins defense wasn't good last week. The Bills defense has been. That's the difference."

Prediction: Bills 30, Dolphins 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Los Angeles Times

Analysis: "Miami is playing well and a good pick in another week, but it’s crazy to bet against these Bills. Their offense is so prolific that it’s easy to forget about the stifling defense. Most complete team in the NFL."

Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 21

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Sporting News

Analysis: "If the Dolphins can pull off this upset, then Mike McDaniel might as well be crowned NFL Coach of the Year. If Miami proved anything in Week 2, then it's that McDaniel is willing to air it out with Tua Tagovailoa and star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. These are "if" statements, however. Josh Allen is the truth, and he is 7-1 with 21 TDs and five interceptions against Miami. He comes through again in what could be the best game of the week."

Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 28

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NBC Sports

Analysis: "All Mike McDaniel has done in his first two weeks as Dolphins head coach is beat a pair of Super Bowl winners in Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh. His most difficult test yet comes here in Week 3 with the red-hot Bills heading into town."

Ethan Cadeaux prediction: Bills 34, Dolphins 26

Matt Weyrich prediction: Dolphins 31, Bills 30

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ESPN

Analysis: "Several league leaders through two weeks will be on the field Sunday. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (284 yards), Stefon Diggs (270 yards) and Jaylen Waddle (240 yards) are the NFL's three leading receivers, catching passes from the league's leading and fourth-leading passers, respectively, in the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (739 passing yards) and the Bills' Josh Allen (614 passing yards). And on the defensive side of things, Bills safety Jordan Poyer is one of five players with multiple interceptions this season."

Eric Moody prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 27

Seth Walder prediction: Bills 30, Dolphins 23

---------------------------------------------------------

FOX Sports

Analysis: "You can count me as a believer in the Dolphins. You can also count me as a believer that the hype has gone a little too far. They're good. They're not yet one of the best teams in the NFL. I don't think their fiery fourth quarter against the Ravens will carry into their matchup against the Bills. Buffalo should eke out a win in Miami."

Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 24

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "The Buffalo defense should be better equipped to make a stop or two of the Miami offense than the Miami defense will be of the Buffalo offense."

Prediction: Bills 38, Dolphins 31

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "The Bills have steamrolled the competition two weeks in a row, and they’ll keep it going against a Miami team that is also 2-0 but isn’t in the same class as Buffalo."

Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 17

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com

Analysis: "Tough spot for the Bills. It’s a road trip on a short week with so many secondary injuries that it’s hard to know who’s playing for Buffalo as of publication. The Dolphins’ offensive line has already improved to average and the running game, which is so necessary to beat the Bills, was excellent when needed last week. These Fins can keep up in a shootout, even if they fall short."

Prediction: Bills 37, Dolphins 34

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "This is a huge opportunity for the Dolphins, who incredibly are involved in a matchup of 2-0 teams for the first time since 2001! A victory in this game would stamp the Dolphins as legitimate contenders in the AFC, regardless of the Buffalo injuries. Shoot, even staying close to the Bills until the end might do the trick. The Dolphins downplayed the significance of the game all week, as one would expect them to do because what happens to the psyche if you blow up this game and it ends up going badly. But it says here it won't blow up. In fact, we're thinking the other way. While we cautioned against making too much of the win at Baltimore beyond what it meant that day, we also could make the argument that everything worked out in the Bills' favor the first two weeks and that, while they are really good, maybe they're quite as invincible as they've shown. Or maybe we're just completely buying into what Mike McDaniel has done for this offense and think he'll come with the perfect scheme to deal with the Buffalo pass rush to where, yes, the Bills will get some sacks, but the Dolphins still will be able to produce in the passing game. And we're thinking the defense comes up with a performance that looks a lot more like it did in Week 1 than Week 2. Or maybe it's just a gut feeling that the time has come for the Dolphins losing streak has arrived. Whatever it is, it says here the Dolphins are going to be 3-0."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bills 24