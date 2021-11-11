Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Ravens Week 10 Matchup

Breaking down all the details for the Thursday night game at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will play their first of two schedule prime-time games in 2021 when they face the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 10 Dolphins-Ravens matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (2-7) vs. BALTIMORE RAVENS (6-2)

DATE: Thursday, Nov. 11

TIME: 8:20 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 8 p.m. and midnight ET in Miami Gardens will be 76 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with cloudy skies from 8 to 10 p.m. but possible thunderstorms in the 10 p.m. hour. The chance of precipitation between 8 p.m. and midnight will range rom 34 to 51 percent. The wind is expected to be 6 mph with gusts up to 8 mph.

TV: FOX, NFL Network

TV distribution: National telecast

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sidelines), Kristina Pink (sideline), Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

STREAMING: Amazon Prime Video, Twitch

SI Sportsbook betting line: Ravens by 7.5 (over/under 46.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — DB Elijah Campbell (toe) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (left finger) are questionable.

Ravens — OL Patrick Mekari (ankle) and RB Latavius Murray (ankle) are doubtful; NT Brandon Williams (shoulder), TE Nick Boyle (knee) and WR Sammy Watkins (thigh) are questionable.

Regular season series history: The Ravens lead 8-6

Last five meetings:

Sept. 8, 2019 at Miami; Ravens 59, Dolphins 10

Oct. 26, 2017 at Baltimore; Ravens 40, Dolphins 0

Dec. 4, 2016 at Baltimore; Ravens 38, Dolphins 6

Dec. 6, 2015 at Miami; Dolphins 15, Ravens 13

Dec. 7, 2014 at Miami; Ravens 28, Dolphins 13

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 19 (2002 at Miami; Dolphins 26, Ravens 7)

Ravens' largest margin of victory: 49 (2019 at Miami; Ravens 59, Dolphins 10)

Highest-scoring matchup: 69 points (2019 at Miami; Ravens 59, Dolphins 10)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 15 points (2003 at Miami; Dolphins 9, Ravens 6, OT)

Former Ravens players with the Dolphins:

C Greg Mancz (on IR), DT Zach Sieler

Former Ravens coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the Ravens:

T Ja'Wuan James (on Reserve/NFI, with Dolphins from 2014-18)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Ravens:

Assistant DL/quality control coach Jason Brooks

Other connections

Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie is the father of Ravens practice squad G/DT Kahlil McKenzie. ... Dolphins safety Brandon Jones played with Ravens WR Devin Duvernay at the University of Texas.

RAVENS SCOUTING REPORT

The Ravens appear headed for a 10th consecutive playoff appearance in John Harbaugh's 14 years as head coach, and it's clearly the offense that's been leading the way. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has to be considered among the leading contenders for MVP honors, which he won in 2019. That the Ravens are 6-2 speaks to their ability to win close games (OT wins against the Colts and Vikings, a one-point win against the Chiefs and a two-point win against the Lions) as well as their ability to overcome a ridiculous number of injuries. While the defense hasn't been quite as stout as it usually is for Baltimore, rookie edge defender Odafe Oweh, veteran lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marlon Humphrey are players to watch.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

Breaking down offense vs. defense for each team, the Dolphins don't match up very well with Baltimore, regardless of the 137-16 combined score of the past three meetings. Even though the Ravens have struggled a bit on defense, it doesn't figure that the Miami offense is going to put up big yardage totals in this game, so the formula for a Dolphins win appears simple: force Baltimore turnovers and turn them into points. The one thing that's less-than-MVP-like on Jackson's resume this season is his total of seven interceptions in eight games.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

That one is a lot simpler. The most logical way to predict a Dolphins loss is to think back to the 2019 opener and the defense's inability to even slow down Jackson at the start of his MVP season. The Dolphins, granted, are a much different team than they were back then and they have played better defense over the past two weeks, but there's still no guarantee they'll be able to contain the Baltimore offense.

FINAL DOLPHINS-RAVENS PREDICTION

The Dolphins come into this Thursday night matchup after finally ending their losing streak, but it's hard to feel overly optimistic given the way the victory against a really, really bad Houston team unfolded. Truth be told, that game provided little optimism the Dolphins can beat Baltimore, a franchise that has been a thorn in Miami's side ever since Harbaugh took over in 2008. He's got an 8-1 record against the Dolphins over the years, the one loss coming in December 2015 when the Ravens were finishing up an uncharacteristically bad (5-11) season. It's been so bad for the Dolphins that of the eight victories, only one has been by less than double digits. That has no bearing on the game Thursday night, but even the 2021 teams suggest another lopsided victory. We're thinking the Dolphins can keep it close in the early going with their defense being ultra aggressive and giving Lamar Jackson some issues, but it's just unrealistic to expect what would be a massive upset for the home team. Ravens 26, Dolphins 17.