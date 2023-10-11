Breaking Down the First Week 6 Dolphins Injury Report

The Dolphins had 10 players on their Wednesday injury report, though only seven involved injuries

The big injury news of the day for the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday involved rookie running back De'Von Achane being placed on injured reserve, but they also had quite a few players on the first injury report of the week.

As previously chronicled here, center Connor Williams (groin) and fullback Alec Ingold (foot) each missed practice because of injuries and they were joined by five other players who were limited in practice.

Those five were WR Braxton Berrios (knee), OL Robert Jones (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (ribs/finger).

In the case of Jones, Needham and Wilson, they're currently not on the active roster but they all have been designated to return from an injury list — Jones and Wilson from IR, Needham from PUP. Wilson practiced Wednesday for the first time in the regular season.

Phillips continues to deal with the injury that cost him the past two games and head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice that the team is "still working through Jaelan Phillips. It’s just making sure that, again, we’re looking at it for the long haul, so we’re daily investigating that."

Berrios also was limited by his knee injury last Wednesday before being a full participant the next two days and playing against the New York Giants.

Williams' absence is a bit worrisome considering he had to miss the Week 4 game at Buffalo because of the injury before returning last Sunday. As for Ingold, he told reporters Monday not to worry about his availability even though he conducted his media session wearing a walking boot.

Along with the injured players, three players were listed as having rest days: Xavien Howard did not participate, while Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill were limited.

PANTHERS PRACTICE REPORT

Carolina had three players miss practice because of injuries, including offseason acquisition Miles Sanders, the running back who came over from the Eagles and is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Also not practicing Wednesday were S Xavier Woods (hamstring) and G Chandler Zavala (neck).

Among the six players who were limited in practice were starting defensive linemen Derrick Brown (knee/ankle) and OLB Brian Burns (ankle).

Also limited were T Taylor Moton (knee), G Calvin Throckmorton (calf), G Austin Corbett (knee) and TE Stephen Sullivan (hip).

Cornerback Donte Jackson was a full participant despite a shoulder injury.

