Achane Placed on IR

The rookie running back was injured in the Week 5 victory against the New York Giants

The Miami Dolphins will be without their prized rookie running back for at least a month.

The team has placed De'Von Achane, the second-leading rusher in the NFL, on injured reserve because of the knee injury he sustained in the 31-16 victory against the New York Giants on Sunday.

This means that Achane will be out for the games against the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, which will be followed by the Dolphins' bye week.

The first game for which Achane will eligible to return will be the Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 19.

While head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he didn't know exactly when Achane was injured, video of his final carry of the game showed his right leg getting twisted and the 2023 third-round pick grimacing before he jogged off the field. Achane was running to his left and cutting to his right when he was dragged down by defensive lineman Leonard Williams using his full weight before landing on his leg.

While he didn't carry the ball again, Achane was on the field for the Dolphins' final third-down play when Tua Tagovailoa threw an 8-yard completion to Raheem Mostert on third-and-6 to allow Miami to then kneel and run out the clock.

Achane lined up in the slot on the left and sidestepped toward the sideline before Tua threw to Mostert in the right flat.

ACHANE LIGHTING IT UP AS ROOKIE

Some kind of injury seemed the only way to slow down Achane, who had emerged as one of the leading contenders for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after only three games (not counting his one-carry game against New England in Week 2).

Against the Giants, Achane finished the game with 151 rushing yards on 11 carries, including a 76-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving him 460 yards in only three games (plus one carry), the second-highest total in the NFL behind only Christian McCaffrey's 510 yards.

The Dolphins record for rushing yards by a rookie is 1,116 and belongs to Karim Abdul-Jabbar, who did in 1996 after arriving (like Achane) as a third-round pick.

