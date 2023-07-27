Ramsey Carted Off Practice Field

The Miami Dolphins' second practice of training camp ended on a sour note with All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey leaving the field on a cart after sustained an apparent injury.

Ramsey was injured during an 11-on-11 session when he collided with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a pass that was deflected by linebacker Jerome Baker. After getting off the ground, Ramsey grabbed the back of his left knee before walking to the sideline.

Ramsey then was examined by trainers while on his back for several minutes before getting up.

Head coach Mike McDaniel and fellow defensive backs members Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland came over to check on Ramsey or talk to him while he was on the ground.

A cart was brought behind the sideline closest to the stands at the Baptist Health Training Complex and Ramsey hopped on without putting any weight on his left leg.

Practice ended as Ramsey left the field on the cart.

"Everybody's worried about him, but we're not really sure what's wrong," safety Jevon Holland said after practice.

RAMSEY'S ROLE

Ramsey, of course, was the Dolphins' signature player acquisition of the offseason when they got him in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for a 2023 third-round pick and third-year tight end Hunter Long.

Ramsey spoke to the media when veterans reported to camp Tuesday and talked about his desire to be recognized as the top cornerback in the NFL, emphasizing that every player at the position should strive for that goal.

Earlier in practice, Ramsey had one of the best individual plays when he stayed with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle step for step down the left sideline and jumped up to break up a pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

McDaniel is scheduled to speak to reporters before practice Friday, so perhaps we'll have a better picture of the nature of the injury at that time.