Dolphins sign Jack Driscoll, who will potentially replace Kendall Lamm as the swing tackle who served as the primary backup for Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson

The Miami Dolphins began the second week of free agency working to fortify the offensive line.

Miami re-signed Isaiah Wynn, who spent the first half of the season as the starting left guard before injuring his quadriceps, and added offensive tackle Jack Driscoll on Monday.

Last week the Dolphins signed Aaron Brewer to replace Connor Williams as the team's starting center and restructured Terron Armstead's contract to retain the Pro Bowl left tackle.

When Wynn is healthy, he'll likely contend for one of the vacant starting guard spots, competing with Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton and Robert Jones.

Driscoll, a fourth-year veteran who started 16 games during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, is an established veteran who is still young (26), and is developing. He comes from one of the better offensive lines in the NFL.

“I pride myself on using my athleticism to my advance and being versatile on the O-line," Driscoll said.

Is Kendall Lamm not returning?

What Driscoll's addition means to Kendall Lamm's future with the Dolphins is unclear. The nine-year veteran, who started eight games for the Dolphins, remains an unsigned free agent and has previously flirted with retirement.

Whether he's called it a career or is holding out for better offers is unknown at this time. But the addition of Driscoll should help address a glaring need considering Miami's two starting tackles — Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson — both have struggled with injuries throughout their career.

Driscoll, who played collegiately at UMass and Auburn, was selected in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL draft.

He happens to be following in the footsteps of his father, John, who played at New Hampshire and was a 12th-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 1989.

Driscoll has a long road to the NFL

Driscoll, the 2,277th-ranked recruit nationally in the Class of 2015, received only two Division I offers coming out of high school —UMass and Army.

He chose the Minutemen, put on 40 pounds during his redshirt year and became a two-year starter on the offensive line.

Still looking to prove himself, Driscoll graduated from UMass a year early and transferred to Auburn prior to the 2018 season. There, he won the starting job at right tackle and spent two years playing in that role in the SEC.

His success on the highest level of football led to the Eagles drafting him, and he appeared in 54 games and starting 17. He’s mainly played tackle in his career (845 snaps between left and right), but he’s also had opportunities at right guard (473 snaps).

"The more positions I have to play the better chance I have to play on game day," Driscoll said. "And the better position I’m in to help the team.”