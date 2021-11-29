Brian Flores November 29 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach looked back on the Dolphins' 33-10 victory against the Carolina Panthers and touched on other team-related topics

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores conducted his usual day-after-the-game media session Monday in the aftermath of Miami's 33-10 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- The first question concerns Michael Deiter, who Flores says played well in the first three games before he was injured. Deiter did some good things in practice last week, but it's too early to make any determination as to when he'll return.

-- The weekly question regarding Will Fuller V and DeVante Parker, and Flores gives the same answer about seeing Wednesday where they stand.

-- The 2021 rookie class has been contributing heavily as of late and Flores is asked about a common threat among Waddle, Phillips and Holland. He talks about the work ethic, which is a common refrain whenever he's asked about a player's qualities.

-- Flores laughs when he's asked whether there's any point during a player's first year when he stops being a rookie. "No, they're still rookies," he says.

-- One of the areas of improvement involves the players doing a better of taking care of their own responsibilities, though Flores says he's not sure when exactly that happened this season.

-- Former Dolphins DC Patrick Graham is now doing the same job for the Giants after he left after one season in Miami, and Flores calls him a "great friend of mine." Says he has a lot of respect for him and says that going to coach the Giants was something that Graham wanted to do.

-- Phillip Lindsay was able to contribute heavily after arriving in South Florida on Wednesday, and Flores credits co-OC/running backs coach Eric Studesville for getting him ready. Flores says Lindsay did some good things in the game.

-- Flores calls Giants head coach Joe Judge "another good friend." The two coached together in New England. Flores says he has a lot of great memories, but he won't divulge them.

-- Flores says he stays in touch with Judge, but the conversations are about family mostly.

-- The victory against Carolina moved Flores' record as a head coach in November to 10-3, and Flores comes back with his obligatory, "I just try to take it one day at a time." Says it's the way to get that steady improvement over the course of a season.

-- Going back to Lindsay, Flores is asked what the plan is with him moving forward and whether there'll ever be an open competition at running back and all Flores says is everything will depend on what Lindsay does in practice. "We'll add him to the mix and try to put in the best position to play well.

