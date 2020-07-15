Flores Smart with Tua Comments

Tua Tagovailoa can't take over as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback soon enough for the team's fans.

They've waited a long time for the organization to have a franchise quarterback they can adore the way they did Dan Marino for 17 years in the 1980s and '90s.

If most fans had their way, Tagovailoa would be behind center when the Dolphins open the 2020 regular season against the New England Patriots. Actually, he'd be behind center for the first snap of practice in training camp.

All the reports around his medical condition have been positive, which has only fueled the fans' enthusiasm and eagerness.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores, however, is going to take a more rational approach.

As he should.

It's going to be one step at a time for Tagovailoa.

It's great that every medical evaluation so far has been positive, but it's also reality that Tagovailoa hasn't participated in a practice of any kind since he sustained that hip injury against Mississippi State last November.

“Yes, he was examined, but, again, ‘examined’ and then doing a two-hour practice and playing in a game — there’s a process to all those things,” Flores told The Palm Beach Post. “So, as far as whether or not he can or can’t do something, it would be hard to say.

“My hopes don’t get high or low until I see a guy in a huddle. Until I see a guy make it through practice — multiple practices — it’s hard to say we’re going to do this, that or the other thing at game speed. That’s for anyone.”

The message here is that the Dolphins aren't going to rush anything with Tagovailoa.

He will be the Dolphins' starting quarterback at some point, but there's no need to rush him, particularly when the returning starter happened to be the team MVP last season.

As we wrote after the Dolphins took Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the best guess is that he will take over at quarterback at some point during his rookie season but it's likely going to be Ryan Fitzpatrick against the New England Patriots.

Exactly when Tua ends up being inserted into the lineup will depend on a few factors, namely his readiness and the team's performance.

But, as understandable as it is for Dolphins fans to want to see Tagovailoa in game action, the prudent move always has been to be cautious with the left quarterback.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.