AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Flores Smart with Tua Comments

Alain Poupart

Tua Tagovailoa can't take over as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback soon enough for the team's fans.

They've waited a long time for the organization to have a franchise quarterback they can adore the way they did Dan Marino for 17 years in the 1980s and '90s.

If most fans had their way, Tagovailoa would be behind center when the Dolphins open the 2020 regular season against the New England Patriots. Actually, he'd be behind center for the first snap of practice in training camp.

All the reports around his medical condition have been positive, which has only fueled the fans' enthusiasm and eagerness.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores, however, is going to take a more rational approach.

As he should.

It's going to be one step at a time for Tagovailoa.

It's great that every medical evaluation so far has been positive, but it's also reality that Tagovailoa hasn't participated in a practice of any kind since he sustained that hip injury against Mississippi State last November.

“Yes, he was examined, but, again, ‘examined’ and then doing a two-hour practice and playing in a game — there’s a process to all those things,” Flores told The Palm Beach Post. “So, as far as whether or not he can or can’t do something, it would be hard to say.

“My hopes don’t get high or low until I see a guy in a huddle. Until I see a guy make it through practice — multiple practices — it’s hard to say we’re going to do this, that or the other thing at game speed. That’s for anyone.”

The message here is that the Dolphins aren't going to rush anything with Tagovailoa.

He will be the Dolphins' starting quarterback at some point, but there's no need to rush him, particularly when the returning starter happened to be the team MVP last season.

As we wrote after the Dolphins took Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the best guess is that he will take over at quarterback at some point during his rookie season but it's likely going to be Ryan Fitzpatrick against the New England Patriots.

Exactly when Tua ends up being inserted into the lineup will depend on a few factors, namely his readiness and the team's performance.

But, as understandable as it is for Dolphins fans to want to see Tagovailoa in game action, the prudent move always has been to be cautious with the left quarterback.

RELATED: Applying Analytics to the Tua Timeline Debate

RELATED: Projecting When Tua Will Become the Dolphins' Starting Quarterback

----------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The full picture when it comes to former Dolphins WR Kenny Stills

Alain Poupart

Number 60 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 60 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Who Are the Most Vulnerable Dolphins?

As we approach the scheduled start of training camp, we break down the non-rookies on the Miami Dolphins roster most in danger of not making the active roster

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Dolphins Position Preview: Linebackers

The Miami Dolphins are about two weeks away from opening training camp, so it's time to examine where the team stands at every position

Alain Poupart

by

fan1040

Dolphins Position Preview: Defensive Line

The Miami Dolphins are about two weeks away from opening training camp, so it's time to examine where the team stands at every position

Alain Poupart

by

fan1040

Dolphins Making Adjustments at Their Facility

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told the Palm Beach Post he was 'cautiously optimistic' there will be a 2020 season, and the organization is doing its part to help keep the players as safe as possible at the team facility

Alain Poupart

Number 61 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 61 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

University of Texas Recognizing Ricky

The University of Texas will rename its stadium after its two Heisman Trophy winners, including former Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Dolphins Position Preview: Secondary

The Miami Dolphins are a few weeks away from opening training camp, so it's time to examine where the team stands at every position

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Breaking Down Tua's Madden Ratings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came in tied for sixth in Madden '21's overall offensive rookie ratings, but there's reason to take issue with some of the specific skill ratings

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz