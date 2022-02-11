Breaking Down the Decision to Keep Boyer as Dolphins DC

New Head Coach Mike McDaniel wants to keep the aggressive style of defense the Dolphins have been playing in recent years

Among the many comments new Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made during his introductory press conference that produced some laughter from those in attendance was one pertaining to his familiarity with the Dolphins roster.

"I did play against the Dolphins in 2020 and we don’t need to talk about that game at all," McDaniel quipped before pausing. "I’m the head coach the Dolphins now. We kicked the 49ers something."

McDaniel was referring to the Dolphins' 43-17 victory at Levi Stadium in Week 5 of the 2020 season, and it's a game that obviously left a big impression on McDaniel.

And that game came up when he discussed his decision to retain Josh Boyer as defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.

"Josh is going to be the DC," McDaniel declared in an interview for Dolphins flagship station WQAM. "Here's another simple formula. I feel like if you've coached offense your whole career, one litmus test is if you are deciding what defense you play, how awesome would it be if you didn't want to play that defense? For it to be the defense you have? And the defense was miserable. They crushed us in 2020.

"And I believe in their style. I think versatility is paramount. You say aggressive? I think every play is aggressive. I think when you're playing a four-man rush, it's aggressive. I think you do things that give your players an advantage and you keep offenses off balance. So our style of football is going to be aggressive but we might be rushing four, we might be rushing six. It's the way we play, our fundamentals, how we attack blocks, the way we use our hands, the way we come off the ball, the way we tackle, the way we strike, the way we go after the ball. The list is long. But it's an aggressive mentality that I really enjoy. And I enjoy the philosophy of the defense and case in point I don't want to go against it. So why don't you join us?"

The Day the Dolphins Spanked the 49ers

In that October 2020 game, the Dolphins sacked quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard a combined five times, came up with two interceptions and had nine quarterback hits, and built a 30-7 halftime lead on their way to the convincing victory.

The five sacks were recorded by five players still on the Dolphins roster — Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Emmanuel Ogbah, Zach Sieler and Elandon Roberts, though Roberts and Ogbah are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month.

Boyer is the second 2021 coordinator who will be stay with the Dolphins after a league source confirmed that special teams coach Danny Crossman would be retained.

Rounding Out the Dolphins Coaching Staff

Co-offensive coordinator George Godsey, who doubled as tight ends coach last season, will be joining the Baltimore Ravens as tight ends coach, while no decision is known regarding the status of co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville.

It should be noted here that reports before the hiring of McDaniel suggested the Dolphins were looking for a head coach to not only move forward with Tua Tagovailoa but also to retain most of the defensive coaches.

One defensive coach who won't be back is defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, whose departure was confirmed Thursday by a league source.

Boyer also confirmed in the WQAM interview the hiring of Wes Welker as wide receivers coach and discussed rounding out his staff.

"He's gonna be involved in game planning, pass game stuff, so you guys will be fired up like that," McDaniel said. "(For the rest of the staff), there'll be some names you guys know. There may be some names you're not familiar with. And ironically the ones that you're not familiar with might be the ones I'm most fired up about."