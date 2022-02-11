Skip to main content
Player(s)
Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland, Nik Needham
Team(s)
Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers

More Comings and Goings on Dolphins Coaching Staff

The Miami Dolphins are bringing in Wes Welker as an assistant, while two more coaches from last season are on their way out

Hours after Mike McDaniel conducted his introductory press conference, the movement on the Miami Dolphins coaching staff didn't slow down.

Former Dolphins wide receiver Wes Welker will be coming back to Miami to coach the wide receivers, as confirmed per a league source.

On the way out are co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach George Godsey and defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander.

Godsey will leave to become tight ends coach with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Alexander, meanwhile, will not be retained for the 2022 season, as confirmed per a league source.

The move comes a day after it was reported Alexander was going to interview for the defensive coordinator position with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Alexander, who had a six-year NFL playing career that included two games with the Dolphins in 2011, was hired in 2020 and was instrumental in the development of DBs Brandon Jones and Nik Needham over the past two years and that of Jevon Holland as a rookie in 2021.

Alexander posted a tweet in support of Brian Flores on the day the former Dolphins head coach filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants, and potentially the other 29 teams alleging system racism in the league's hiring practices.

Godsey was among the coaches who was with Flores for each of his three seasons as head coach, and he was promoted to co-OC in addition to his tight ends coach duties last year.

Welker, who played three seasons (2004-06) for the Dolphins before being traded to the New England Patriots, becomes the second 49ers assistant headed to Miami to join McDaniel.

The other is assistant head coach/tight ends coach Jon Embree.

The Dolphins also will be retaining special teams coordinator Danny Crossman.

