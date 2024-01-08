The Miami Dolphins are in the playoffs for the 25th time in franchise history

The Miami Dolphins are back in the playoffs, thanks to their 22-20 victory against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 16.

In addition to clinching at the earliest point (two weeks left in the regular season) since 1994, the Dolphins are making consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since a five-year run from 1997-2001.

As the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs, Miami will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round looking for its first postseason victory since Dec. 30, 2000 when the Dolphins outlasted the Indianapolis Colts, 23-17, in overtime.

The Dolphins have not reached the AFC Championship Game since 1992 when they lost against Buffalo, 29-10, in Miami

Here's the rundown of all the Dolphins playoff games, with special mention when the game is a rematch from the regular season.

MIAMI DOLPHINS ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RESULTS

1970

Divisional round — at Oakland, lost 21-14 ... Dolphins had defeated Oakland in Miami, 20-13, in the regular season

1971

Divisional round — at Kansas City, won 27-24 (2 OT)

AFC Championship Game — vs. Baltimore, won 21-0 ... Dolphins and Colts had split the season series, with each team winning at home

Super Bowl VI — vs. Dallas, lost 24-3

1972

Divisional round — vs. Cleveland, won 20-14

AFC Championship Game — at Pittsburgh, won 21-17

Super Bowl VII — vs. Washington, won 14-7

1973

Divisional round — vs. Cincinnati, won 34-16

AFC Championship Game — vs. Oakland, won 27-10 ... Dolphins had lost at Oakland, 12-7, in the regular season

Super Bowl VIII — vs. Minnesota, won 24-7

1974

Divisional round — at Oakland, lost 28-26

1978

Wild-card round — vs. Houston, lost 17-9 ... Dolphins had lost at Houston 35-30, in the regular season

1979

Divisional round — at Pittsburgh, lost 34-14

1981

Divisional round — vs. San Diego, lost 41-38 (OT)

1982

First round — vs. New England, won 28-13 ... Dolphins had lost at New England 3-0 in the regular season

Second round — vs. San Diego, won 34-13

AFC Championship Game — vs. N.Y. Jets, won 14-0 ... Dolphins had swept the season series, winning 45-28 at New York and 20-19 at Miami

Super Bowl XVII — vs. Washington, lost 27-17

1983

Divisional round — vs. Seattle, lost 27-20

1984

Divisional round — vs. Seattle, won 31-10

AFC Championship Game — vs. Pittsburgh, won 45-28

Super Bowl XIX — vs. San Francisco, lost 38-16

1985

Divisional round — vs. Cleveland, won 24-21

AFC Championship Game — vs. New England, lost 31-14 ... The teams had split the season series, with each team winning at home

1990

Wild-card round — vs. Kansas City, won 17-16

Divisional round — at Buffalo, lost 44-34 ... The teams had split the season series, with each team winning at home

1992

Divisional round — vs. San Diego, won 31-0

AFC Championship Game — vs. Buffalo, lost 29-10 ... The teams had split the season series, with each team winning on the road

1994

Wild-card round — vs. Kansas City, won 27-17 ... Dolphins had defeated the Chiefs, 45-28, in the regular season

Divisional round — at San Diego, lost 22-21

1995

Wild-card round — at Buffalo, lost 37-22 ... The teams had split the season series, with each team winning at home

1997

Wild-card round — at New England, lost 17-3 ... Dolphins had been swept in the regular season series, losing 27-24 at Foxboro and 14-12 at Miami

1998

Wild-card round — vs. Buffalo, won 24-17 ... The teams had split the season series, with each team winning at home

Divisional round — at Denver, lost 38-3 ... Dolphins had defeated the Broncos, 31-21, in the regular season

1999

Wild-card round — at Seattle, won 20-17

Divisional round — at Jacksonville, lost 62-7

2000

Wild-card round — vs. Indianapolis, won 23-17 (OT) ... The teams had split the season series, with each team winning on the road

Divisional round — at Oakland, lost 27-0

2001

Wild-card round — vs. Baltimore, lost 20-3

2008

Wild-card round — vs. Baltimore, lost 27-9 ... Dolphins had lost 27-13 at home against the Ravens in the regular season

2016

Wild-card round — at Pittsburgh, lost 30-12 ... Dolphins had defeated the Steelers 30-15 at home in the regular season

2022

Wild-card round — at Buffalo, lost 34-31 ... The teams had split the season series, with each team winning at home

2023

Wild-card round — at Kansas City, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET ... The Dolphins lost, 21-14, against the Chiefs in Germany in the regular season