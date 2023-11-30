Why Ertz Makes Perfect Sense for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins already picked up a veteran with Super Bowl experience this week, and now there's another veteran who will become available who actually might make even more sense.

Tight end Zach Ertz asked for and been granted his release by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday and he's now free to sign with any team after clearing waivers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ertz, who turned 33 earlier this month, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who had 27 receptions in seven games with Arizona this season and figures to draw some interest around the league, with former teammate J.J. Watt indicating that Ertz wants to play for a contender.

Among the teams expected to have some kind of interest in Ertz are the Baltimore Ravens, who lost starter Mark Andrews to a season-ending injury, and Ertz's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins have a solid starter at tight end with Durham Smythe, but he's been nursing an ankle injury for several weeks, and Ertz would represent an upgrade over backups Tyler Kroft and rookie free agent Julian Hill.

THE ZACH ERTZ SCOUTING REPORT

Ertz made the Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons, starting with the 2017 season when he helped the Eagles go on to a Super Bowl title.

Ertz spent three seasons with the Cardinals after the Eagles traded him following the emergence of Dallas Goedert, who was selected in 2018 a few picks after the Dolphins took Mike Gesicki.

To get the lowdown on Ertz and how he could help the Dolphins, we reached out to Donnie Druin, publisher of Fan Nation sister site All Cardinals.

"Ertz can still be a viable option for a contending team," Druin wrote. "At the beginning of the season when Kyler Murray was still out, he amassed 30 targets in the first four games with Joshua Dobbs still under center, and that was while the Cardinals still had a top five rushing attack in the league.

"However, there was a handful of plays Ertz would have liked to have back, as there were multiple weeks Ertz dropped what looked to be sure touchdown passes. His blocking wasn't awful but Arizona preferred to utilize others at his position on heavy packages. Cardinals second-year tight end Trey McBride came on strong midseason and took full advantage of Ertz's departure to injured reserve weeks ago.

"Had Ertz been activated back to the roster, McBride likely would have still been the starter. A healthy Ertz could do great things for Miami, as the tremendous duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would surely create space for Ertz to work underneath.

"While he's clearly not the prime version of himself, the Dolphins should certainly do their homework to add just another weapon to their arsenal."