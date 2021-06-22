The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 82

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficult, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 82.

No. 82: Vontae Davis' interception at Minnesota in 2010

Setting the stage: The Dolphins opened the 2010 season with back-to-back road games against Buffalo and Minnesota, and pulled off two low-scoring victories by margins of 15-10 and 14-10. The victory against the Vikings was filled with big plays by the defense, including a pair of interceptions by Jason Allen and a late fourth-down stop by linebacker Karlos Dansby against Adrian Peterson, but it was Davis' pick near the goal line in the second quarter that stood out.

The play: The Dolphins led 7-0 late in the second quarter when Minnesota faced a third-and-12 from the Miami 13. Brett Favre tried to connect with Percy Harvin just outside the Dolphins end zone, but Harvin slipped before the ball arrived and tipped in the air. Davis then tipped it twice, fell next to Harvin and was able to corral the slippery ball surrounded by three teammates.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.