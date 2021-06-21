The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 83

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficult, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 83.

No. 83: Albert Wilson' 75-yard touchdown catch against Chicago in 2018

Setting the stage: The 2018 Dolphins got off to a 3-0 start, but lost their next two games and saw quarterback Ryan Tannehill get injured in the Week 5 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. That put Brock Osweiler into the starting lineup for the Week 6 game against a Chicago Bears team coming to Miami with a 3-1 record. Chicago led most of the way until Albert Wilson's 43-yard touchdown reception helped the Dolphins tie the score at 21-21, but the Bears regained the lead with 3:17 left in regulation. That's when Wilson struck again.

The play: After a touchback on the kickoff that followed Chicago's go-ahead touchdown, Osweiler couldn't find anybody open until he saw Wilson running across the middle of the field at the Miami 28. Wilson caught the ball on the run and then split a trio of Chicago near the sideline before turning upfield and outracing everybody to the end zone, turning a harmless-looking short pass into a 75-yard touchdown. The big play helped the Dolphins pull out a 31-28 victory in overtime.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.