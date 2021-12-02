Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Parker Plan, Fluker Follow-Up, and More

The Thursday injury report for the Miami Dolphins was based on an estimation because the team conducted a walk-through, but there was disappointing news nonetheless.

Running back Philllip Lindsay was given the designation "did not participate" after he showed up on the injury report Wednesday with an ankle injury.

This would seem to not bode well for his ability to play against the New York Giants on Sunday.

The other two players who were new names on the injury report Wednesday were listed as limited for a second consecutive day, and that's guard Robert Hunt (back) and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hip).

The rest of the Dolphins injury report remained the same except that the three players who were given a veteran rest day — Jesse Davis, Xavien Howard and Byron Jones — all were removed from the injury report.

DAVIS' DAY OFF

While Howard and Jones also were given a veteran day last week, this was a first this season for Davis.

He said the idea was brought up when he came in Monday, the day following the 33-10 victory against Carolina.

"I said, ‘OK, that’s fine with me,’ " Davis recalled. "I don’t know previously how many guys (had a) vet rest day. Is it the age, is it the play count, who knows? I think getting this late in the season, I think a couple guys probably need it.”

THE PARKER AND DEITER WATCH

For those wondering about the progress of wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter since they've been designated to return, more specifically whether either will be activated to play against the New York Giants, that answer will have to wait until Saturday.

Parker and Deiter don't appear on the injury report because they're not on the active roster, and the Dolphins have until 4 p.m. Saturday to activate them in time for the Giants game.

This is Deiter's second week of practice, so he'll have to be activated for the Jets game on Dec. 19 or he'll have to remain on IR for the rest of the season. Parker was designated for return this week, so the Dolphins have one additional week to make a decision with him.

BRANDON JONES' BUDDY

For the Week 13 My Cause My Cleats initiative, safety Brandon Jones will be highlighting Dell Children's Hospital, where he first encountered cancer patient Jayden Morton and developed a bond with him.

Jones, who lost his father to cancer when he was a kid, provided an update on his young friend.

“Jayden is doing good," Jones said. "He’s actually about to start driving, which is pretty cool. I’ve stayed in contact with him. I talk to him pretty frequently. He actually sent me a video that his friend made. It was basically a highlight video that his friend made of my highlights and stuff this year. Him and his friend put a lot of work into it, so it was cool to see. He keeps wanting to challenge me – I don’t know why – in some type of race or a seven-on-seven, like a celebrity seven-on-seven game.

"It’s been truly a special part of my heart to be a part of that with him and his mom. I’m really happy with where our relationship has been and obviously just going to keep continuing to grow in that aspect.”

PRACTICE SQUAD PROTECTIONS

The Dolphins' practice squad protections this week once again included rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks, who is still looking to make his NFL debut.

The others were veteran DT Andrew Billings, CB Javaris Davis and QB Jake Luton.

Davis made his NFL debut last week and got some snaps on defense in the final minutes of the 23-point victory against Carolina.

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

We brought up the name D.J. Fluker earlier Thursday in a story about the 2021 free agent class and veteran offseason acquisitions, including two now with the New York Giants, and we've got an update on the offensive lineman.

Fluker was released Thursday afternoon from the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. He had soon with the Raiders for their practice squad Oct. 20, a little more than two months after the Dolphins released him.

Also Thursday, safety Kavon Frazier, who was a special teams captain for the Dolphins last year, signed with Raiders practice squad.