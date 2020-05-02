Miami Dolphins third-round pick Brandon Jones gained some attention when he made it a point to arrive at the 2020 scouting combine having studied film of every single NFL team to make up for the fact he couldn't work out in Indianapolis because he was recovering from a shoulder injury.

Without question, there is something unique and special about Jones.

The safety from the University of Texas lost his father Bert to cancer as a child and took on the role of mentor for his four brothers — Bryson, Brayden, Brennan and Braxton. And then he provided more emotional support for a 14-year-old cancer patient named Jayden Morton, as documented by a video produced by the NFL.

Jones stayed in touch with Morton as the 14-year-old had to have his left leg amputated and then went through chemotherapy, and as he complete chemotherapy.

Morton then was Jones' guest at the 2019 Alamo Bowl when the Texas Longhorns defeated Utah 38-10 with Jones sidelined because of his shoulder injury.

Eight months after his diagnosis, Morton completed his chemotherapy treatment.

He texted Jones with this message: "thank u for always being there u mean a lot to me you are honestly the GOAT."

Jones' father played at Stephen F. Austin and wore the number 33. As a token of his appreciation for Jones' support, Jayden sent him a homemade tag with the name Jones and the number 33 on it so Jones could always have his father with him.