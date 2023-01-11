Big Test for Strong Dolphins Run Defense

The Miami Dolphins had their best showing in run defense in more than a decade, but stopping scrambling QBs was an issue

The Miami Dolphins defense had an up-and-down season. However, defending the run was one area where the defense shined.

But there one specific aspect of run defense that didn't fare quite as well, and the hope for the Dolphins is that it doesn't come back to hurt them when they face the Buffalo Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend on Sunday.

THE DOLPHINS' BEST RUN DEFENSE SHOWING IN A DECADE

The Dolphins finished sixth in total rush yards allowed, sixth in rush yards per attempt and sixth in rush yards per game. Their ranking of sixth in rush defense was their best since the 2011 season when they finished third.

This is also a considerable improvement from last season as Miami finished 14th in rush defense.

Most teams add new players or change defensive coordinators to see that type of improvement from one year to the next, but Miami’s primary run defenders (interior defensive linemen, inside linebackers) and defensive coordinator remained the same.

Instead of change, the Dolphins relied on improvement from key players, and it paid off.

CHRISTIAN WILKINS LEADS THE WAY AGAINST THE RUN

The conversation around improved run defense has to start with Christian Wilkins, who has gotten better every season since entering the league in 2019.

Wilkins’ film shows a player who is consistently disruptive in the running game thanks to his ability to disengage from blocks quickly, and he’s got the stats to back it up too.

He led all defensive tackles in tackles (98), run stops (55) and run stop win rate. Additionally, he finished second among defensive tackles in tackles for loss, trailing only Chris Jones and Daron Payne.

Wilkins is also PFF’s second-highest-graded run defender, and he led the NFL in total tackles against just the run.

Wilkins isn’t alone in the middle of Miami’s defensive line. His running mate, Zach Sieler, is also a strong run defender.

Like Wilkins, Sieler’s film is filled with technically sound plays against the run. He does an excellent job with small details like hand placement and eye discipline, allowing him to make impact plays against the run.

Sieler’s numbers also back up his strong film. He ranks second behind Wilkins in run stops, is fourth in PFF’s run defense grade among all interior defensive linemen and is third in total tackles against the run.

Another player worth mentioning is Elandon Roberts. He doesn’t have the top-of-the-line stats like Sieler and Wilkins, but his 27 run stops were tops for Miami’s linebackers this season.

STOPPING RUNNING QBs AN ISSUE FOR DOLPHINS

While the Dolphins have seen team and individual success against the run this season, their Achilles’ Heel has been handling running quarterbacks.

Miami allowed the second-most rushing yards to quarterbacks this season, according to The 33rd Team’s Edge Tool. This weakness is especially important as the team prepares to face Josh Allen in Miami’s first playoff game since 2016 this Sunday.

Allen’s 47 yards led Buffalo in rushing when these teams played in Week 3, and he recorded 77 yards on the ground, including a 44-yard run, when they played in Week 15.

The Dolphins struggled against other running quarterbacks this season, too. Lamar Jackson went for 119 yards in Week 2, and Justin Fields went for 178 yards in Week 9.

Miami doesn’t have the individual personnel to completely stop Allen’s running ability, especially on designed concepts. He’s too big and too fast to be completely stopped on designed concepts like quarterback power, counter or read options.

Where Miami can have some success is by limiting his scrambling on designed pass plays. It starts with edge rushers like Jaelan Phillips and Bradly Chubb keeping Allen in the pocket by not rushing too far upfield.

A quarterback spy at the second level could be helpful, but Miami’s linebackers aren’t athletic enough or physical enough to keep up with Allen. To be fair, most NFL teams don’t have a player capable of sticking with Allen as a spy for four quarters.

Playing more zone coverage could also help mitigate Allen’s scrambling. Miami ranks 27th in the league in zone coverage snaps this season and sixth in man coverage, per Sports Info Solutions.

Whatever the Dolphins decide to do against Allen, their ability to limit the damage he does with his running will be key if they hope to pull out a victory at Buffalo.

