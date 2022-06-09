Can Raekwon Rebound for Dolphins Defense in 2022?

A return to his rookie form by Raekwon Davis would go a long way toward helping the Miami Dolphins defense take another step forward

For the the Miami Dolphins defense to take another step forward in 2022, it likely will need more production from Raekwon Davis.

To that end, it certainly was encouraging to see him wearing an orange jersey at practice Monday as a symbol of having been selected as the top performer in the team's previous workout.

“It wasn’t nothing special,” Davis said about winning the jersey. “Just effort. Running to the ball. I’m just an effort guy. That’s it.”

OTAs should be put in proper perspective, but it was encouraging to see Davis stand out amongst his peers — if only for one day — given his numbers and PFF grades from last season.

He finished with a 36.5 overall defensive grade, a 36.1 run defense grade, and a 54.1 pass-rush grade, according to PFF. His raw stats weren’t impressive either as he finished with 28 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, 15 run stops, and five quarterback pressures.

DAVIS' ROOKIE SEASON AND DROP-OFF

All of those numbers and grades were a steep drop-off from how Davis performed during his rookie season. His 2020 PFF grade was 71.1, and he finished with 14 pressures, 40 total tackles, and 20 run stops.

Davis essentially missed Miami’s first four games with injury last season, and the nose tackle position isn’t known for racking up stats, but Davis understands he has to increase his numbers in 2022.

“Yeah, that’s definitely a goal to get my stats up,” Davis said. “But I’m not too worried about that right now. I’m focused on getting better this offseason and that’s about it.”

On film, Davis didn’t generate much push in the run game and struggled to get off blocks with good timing. His pass-rush ability was limited to bull rushes and preventing the quarterback from stepping up in the pocket.

DEFENSE CONTINUITY SHOULD HELP DAVIS

One advantage Davis will have in 2022 is continuity on defense. The Dolphins brought back defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, despite firing head coach Brian Flores, and brought back every starter from last season, including Davis’ fellow starters on the defensive line.

Davis believes that continuity will help the Dolphins’ defense take another step up in play this season.

“It helps us a lot,” Davis said. “Everybody knows each other, we know what to expect, we know the goals. It’s a blessing to have everybody back.”

If Miami’s defense is going to take the next step in becoming an elite defense, it'll have to play as it did in the second half of the 2021 season, something Davis is keenly aware of.

The Dolphins allowed 27.8 points per game during the first nine weeks of the 2021 season but allowed just 14.5 points per game during the final nine weeks of the season.

Davis also played better down the stretch. His highest-graded game came against the Panthers in Week 12, and his half-sack came against the Saints in Week 16.

“Just keep pushing each other,” Davis said when asked how much the team talks about their play during the second half of last season. “Keep trying to dominate every opponent, just getting better as a unit and getting better this offseason.”