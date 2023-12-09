Duke Riley will be called on to replace Jerome Baker as Miami's every-down inside linebacker and the signal-caller of the defense

When duty calls, Duke Riley takes pride in answering.

That’s been the linebacker’s role since entering the NFL seven years ago as a former LSU standout selected in the third round of the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

Even though he's changed teams a couple of times, joining the Miami Dolphins in 2020 as a free agent after stints with the Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles, Riley is still viewed as a special teams standout, coverage specialist inside linebacker, and fill-in starter in NFL circles.

And for the next few weeks, with Jerome Baker, a six-year starter, sidelined by an MCL sprain he sustained in Miami’s 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders, Riley won’t just become a starter.

Riley will become the green dot player, which means he’s the defensive connection to the coaching staff, who speak into his helmet. That makes Riley the player responsible for relaying the play call, and making sure everyone on the defense is in the right position and playing the right scheme.

Duke relaying the calls

“I’ve been seeing Duke itching all year,” pass rusher Bradley Chubb said. “Every time his number was called, he stepped up in a big way… When one guy goes down, it’s an opportunity for another guy. He’s been making the most of that opportunity….It’s dope to see him come into that role and when he came into the game, taking over the defense and taking over the calls, and doing whatever he needed to do to help us come through with that win."

According to ProFootballFocus, an analytical site that grades every NFL player each week, Riley was the top performing inside linebacker for his performance against the Commanders, a game where he contributed eight tackles and forced a fumble in his 31 defensive snaps.

“Duke, or whoever it is, who has to step up and play more, will be ready and I’m sure of that,” defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. “Obviously you don’t ever like to lose guys, but if other guys who we know are reliable and dependable can step up, that’d be great.”

Dolphins view Riley as an NFL starter

The Dolphins last offseason re-signed Riley, who contributed 45 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections in his 368 defensive snaps in 2022, to a two-year deal that was worth $5 million. And at one point it appeared he was competing for a starting role during the offseason program and training camp.

“He competed and really pushed ‘Bake’ immensely to be where he’s at,” coach Mike McDaniel said, referring to Riley’s strong practices, where he spent most of the offseason as the starter while David Long Jr. was sidelined by a hamstring strain. “We’ve known the entire season if he’s in there, we’re expecting things to progress as they normally would because he’s that type of player that’s capable.

“It’s one of those positions that we have some good players at. So, [I’m] happy for his opportunity because I know he’ll take full advantage of it.”

While Riley has come to terms with who he is as an NFL player, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want more for himself. However, he’s found joy in filling his role, and being a leader of Miami’s special teams unit.

“At the end of the day, in this league and every phase of life, you’ve just got to control what you can control. If you’re not up even though you want to be, whatever it may be, you’ve just got to control what you can control and make the most out of the opportunity that you do have,” said Riley,who has started 23 NFL games. “[Every week] I’m preparing as a starter on defense regardless. Even if I was a fourth-string guy, I would prepare like I’m a starter. It’s just who I am. Every single day I come to work, my main focus is to be better than I was yesterday, and to bring somebody along with me every single day. So that’s my goal.”