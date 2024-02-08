Dolphins FB/TE Status: Status Quo Ahead?

The Miami Dolphins are coming off what overall could be considered a successful season, which ended with an 11-6 record and a second consecutive playoff appearance, but there is work to be done for the team to reach the next level.

The major first step in the roster-building process will be free agency, which will kick off with the start of the new league year March 13 after the Dolphins go over their season-ending roster and decide how to proceed at each position moving forward.

With that in mind, we examine where the Dolphins stand at each position heading into free agency, with contract status of each player, a quick review of the 2023 performance and an analysis of what to expect in the offseason.

We continue with the fullbacks/tight ends.

MIAMI DOLPHINS FULLBACKS/TIGHT ENDS IN 2023

On the roster: FB Alec Ingold, TE Durham Smythe, TE Julian Hill, TE Tyler Kroft

2023 season: While Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane, along with Tua, were garnering the headlines for the offense, the tight ends again were used mostly in a blocking role. Smythe did have a career-high 35 catches, but the Dolphins didn't get a single touchdown catch out of the tight end position. Ingold, meanwhile, saw his targets go from 23 to 16 and his rushing attempts from 6 to 2.

Stats that stand out: Smythe's two best games in terms of receiving yardage came in the final month (56 yards vs. Dallas, 54 at Baltimore). ... Ingold's two rushing attempts came on back-to-back plays in the home opener against Denver in Week 3 when he stopped for no gain on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 from the Miami 34. Those unsuccessful attempts clearly didn't hurt in that game, but Ingold never got another carry the rest of the season.

THE OFFSEASON AT FULLBACK/TIGHT END

Contract status: Ingold and Smythe each signed a three-year extension last year through the 2026 season. Hill is signed through the 2025 season. Kroft is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 13.

Notable pending free agents around the NFL: TE Hunter Henry, New England; TE Dalton Schultz, Houston; TE Gerald Everett, L.A. Chargers; TE Mike Gesicki, New England;

Offseason outlook: It's another offseason and the same question is going to come up when it comes to the Dolphins, and that's whether they should try to bring a pass-catching tight end. After what we saw the past two season, including in 2022 when they had Mike Gesicki on the roster, it's fair to assume we know what the Dolphins want from their tight ends, and it's clearly about blocking and not catching passes. Signing Ingold and Smythe to extensions last year is another indication the Dolphins are satisfied with their contributions, and the team also is high on Julian Hill after what he showed as a rookie free agent in 2023. Tyler Kroft barely was used last year and it's more than likely he'll move on, and the only other move we can envision at tight end would be to bring in a young, inexpensive player.