Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tackling Several McDaniel Angles, Tua Topics and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, particularly as it related to new head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Part 1 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Phinaholic (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, How soon do you think it’ll be before Tua has a playbook in his hand?

Hey Dana, this will happen soon, but there are steps to be taken, the first of which is McDaniel developing his own playbook because he’s going to want to make some tweaks to what the 49ers did and add his own personal touch. And logic says that’s going to be done in tandem with the offensive coordinator. So those things have to come first before Tua can get his hands on the playbook.

From Miami Dolphins Québec (@Dolphins_Quebec):

What would you change to make the Pro Bowl attractive ?

Bonjour, let me start by admitting I did not watch a second of the Pro Bowl, though I heard it was over the top in terms of non-physicality. But here’s the thing: It shouldn’t be physical. Period. Asking guys to go all out for a meaningless game after the season is, to me, ridiculous. Football just doesn’t lend itself to an all-star game. So, for me, it’s scrap the game altogether or make it a 7-on-7 flag-football game.

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, do you have any idea if Coach McDaniel will be able to put together a good staff?

Hey Jorge, my very quick and simple answer is absolutely, and that’s where McDaniel having 14 years of prior NFL experience (plus one year as an intern) really comes in handy because he’s had a lot of connections through the years.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Does Miami posses the offensive players to run McDaniel’s scheme currently on the roster or do we have to acquire through draft/FA. Also thoughts on keeping defensive staff or going different direction?

Hey Reza, if by “McDaniel’s scheme,” you mean what the 49ers have run, yes, the Dolphins have some players to run it, but you always want to supplement through FA/draft. Also understand that most players are able to play in multiple schemes. That said, an offensive lineman like Austin Jackson could benefit from playing in an outside zone blocking scheme, whereas Mike Gesicki isn’t necessarily a great fit because the 49ers asked their tight ends to do a good amount of blocking. I’ve already written my concerns about keeping the entire defensive staff, though I certainly would advocate for keeping DB Gerald Alexander.

From Keith (@Keithrogue1):

Alain, I enjoy reading your work. What is Boyer’s contract status? I like his defense. Although, Fangio is out there. Also, who do you see from SF, player or coach, coming to Miami?

Hey Keith, the standard assistant coach contract usually is for two years, but Boyer was promoted to DC after his first year, so I’m not sure on the exact status. Regardless, this will come down to whether McDaniel wants to retain him. And, yes, Vic Fangio is out there and his resume says he’d be a great addition. Lastly, we’ve already got one 49ers coach, Jon Embree, joining the Dolphins staff and he might not be the last and I’d keep an eye on pass game coordinator Bobby Slowik. As for players, guard Laken Tomlinson could be a free agent target and the same goes for Raheem Mostert.

From Kevin D’Agrella (@kdagrek):

I'm extremely skeptical of this hire. What in comparison to the last three coaching hires makes you believe this one might actually be successful?

Hey Kevin, while we obviously won’t know for a while, there clearly are some things to like about McDaniel, starting with the fact he’s super smart, he’s from a successful coaching tree, he’s got pretty good NFL experience and he also seems to have a good personality for the job.

From Hugo Castle (@CastleHugo):

Do you think we are overreacting with the McDaniels hire?! Never seen a honeymoon with so much love for the HC like this …

Hey Hugo, this actually is pretty common when a new head coach is hired, particularly a first-time head coach where there’s an element of mystery. I think we’d both agree it’s better to be excited after a new head coach is hired than wonder what possessed the Dolphins to bring in that coach.

From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):

Last time the Dolphins hired an offensive-sided head coach, he seemed completely uninterested in what was happening on defense. Does it appear that McDaniel will be different on that front?

Hey Ricardo, yeah, Adam Gase was kind of over the top with how much he focused on the offense and I would expect McDaniel to show a lot more balance, while also understanding his background is on offense.

From Mark Khouri (@Markkhour7Mark):

Do you think McDaniel will bring in good competition at QB or is it going to be another Brissett type to not pressure Tua?

Hey Mark, after the video the Dolphins made it a point to put out on their social media platforms of McDaniel talking to Tua and telling him he’s going to get the best out of him and he’s looking forward to an extended relationship, the message seemed pretty clear that it’s Tua’s show and that whatever quarterback is brought in clearly will arrive as the backup.

From Cali_Dolphins (McDaniel Era): (@101cali):

Which 49ers coaches do you think Mike McDaniel will bring?

The fun has started with 49ers assistant head coach/tight ends coach Jon Embree joining the Dolphins in the same capacity, and I’d imagine he won’t be the last to make the move from San Francisco to Miami. I’ve been told to watch for pass game coordinator Bobby Slowik being a potential target.