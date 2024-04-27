National Draft Grades for DE Mohamed Kamara

Draft grades have come out from the national media on fifth-round selection Mohamed Kamara, and he's getting above-average reviews from most of the national media analysts.

USA TODAY (Ayrton Ostly): "After signing Shaq Barrett in free agency and drafting Chop Robinson in Round 1, the Dolphins are doubling down even more at edge with Kamara. He's a physical, high-motor pass rusher who consistently works offensive lineman despite his 6-foot-1, 248 pound frame. Miami could've bolstered more pressing needs at this spot." Grade: C+

BLEACHER REPORT (Brent Sobleski): "Good first-step quickness, has a pass-rush plan, good leverage, constant motor. Lacks height, bulk and length, more of a straight-line pass rusher. Grade: B

33rd TEAM (Ian Valentino): "Vastly improved in 2023, Mohamed Kamara figures to be a rotational pass rusher in the NFL. Miami will be able to get him on the field quickly and hope he thrives as a situational player despite his lack of length. Grade: B-

CBS SPORTS (Chris Trapasso): "Smaller EDGE who converts speed to power consistently because of low center of gravity. Burst is there as is his dip/bend around the corner. Nice collection of pass rush moves. Gets overwhelmed a lot because of his lack of size and length. Turns 25 in his rookie season." Grade: B

ESPN (Marcel Louis-Jaques): "Kamara was highly productive in college with 29.5 career sacks, including 13 in his final season at Colorado State. He also recorded 45.5 tackles for a loss, proving he can be a disruptive presence in the front seven. The Dolphins needed to rebuild their depth at pass rusher and may have found a steal with Kamara in the fifth round." Grade: N/A

PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (Oliver Hodgkinson): "The Dolphins double-dip at the edge position, landing one of the top pass rushers from the Group of Five level. Mohamed Kamara logged double-digit tackles for loss in consecutive seasons to end his Rams career, and heads to the NFL on the back of a 13-sack season. An impressive athlete with a good pass rush tool box, he can translate that college production to the NFL in Miami." Grade: B