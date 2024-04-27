Skip to main content
    Colorado State defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara at the 2024 combine

    National Draft Grades for DE Mohamed Kamara

    The Miami Dolphins selected the Colorado State pass rusher in Round 5

    Draft grades have come out from the national media on fifth-round selection Mohamed Kamara, and he's getting above-average reviews from most of the national media analysts.

    USA TODAY (Ayrton Ostly): "After signing Shaq Barrett in free agency and drafting Chop Robinson in Round 1, the Dolphins are doubling down even more at edge with Kamara. He's a physical, high-motor pass rusher who consistently works offensive lineman despite his 6-foot-1, 248 pound frame. Miami could've bolstered more pressing needs at this spot." Grade: C+

     BLEACHER REPORT (Brent Sobleski): "Good first-step quickness, has a pass-rush plan, good leverage, constant motor. Lacks height, bulk and length, more of a straight-line pass rusher. Grade: B

    33rd TEAM (Ian Valentino): "Vastly improved in 2023, Mohamed Kamara figures to be a rotational pass rusher in the NFL. Miami will be able to get him on the field quickly and hope he thrives as a situational player despite his lack of length. Grade: B-

    CBS SPORTS (Chris Trapasso): "Smaller EDGE who converts speed to power consistently because of low center of gravity. Burst is there as is his dip/bend around the corner. Nice collection of pass rush moves. Gets overwhelmed a lot because of his lack of size and length. Turns 25 in his rookie season." Grade: B

    ESPN (Marcel Louis-Jaques): "Kamara was highly productive in college with 29.5 career sacks, including 13 in his final season at Colorado State. He also recorded 45.5 tackles for a loss, proving he can be a disruptive presence in the front seven. The Dolphins needed to rebuild their depth at pass rusher and may have found a steal with Kamara in the fifth round." Grade: N/A

    PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (Oliver Hodgkinson): "The Dolphins double-dip at the edge position, landing one of the top pass rushers from the Group of Five level. Mohamed Kamara logged double-digit tackles for loss in consecutive seasons to end his Rams career, and heads to the NFL on the back of a 13-sack season. An impressive athlete with a good pass rush tool box, he can translate that college production to the NFL in Miami." Grade: B
