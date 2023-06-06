Dolphins First Minicamp Practice Highlights

Rookie free agent continues to shine, veteran newcomer has big performance and everything else that stood out

The Miami Dolphins conducted their first minicamp practice of the 2023 offseason Tuesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Here's a rundown of what stood out, including highlights and lowlights:

-- We'll start with attendance, which takes on more meaning because this is only offseason activity that players are mandated to attend. The players who were not spotted by the media were offensive linemen Connor Williams, Cedric Ogbuehi and Geron Christian, along with wide receiver Braylon Sanders.

-- The list of players who were spotted but did not practice included tackle Terron Armstead, linebacker Channing Tindall, edge defender Jaelan Phillips, safety Brandon Jones, cornerback Nik Needham and defensive back Trill Williams.

-- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wore the orange jersey as the best performer in the previous practice, which was Friday, His musical selections featured quite a variety, including a Hawaiian-style version of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow."

-- Right off the start, the players who stood out at practice were rookie edge defender Mitchell Agude, who has been a star this offseason, tight end Tyler Kroft, rookie linebacker Garrett Nelson, and cornerback Bryce Thompson.

-- Kroft had a couple of catches in team sessions, including a nice grab when he outfought CB Justin Bethel in the corner of the end zone on a contested throw. Agude was a constant presence in the backfield, with another "sack" or two and a couple of would-be tackles for loss on running plays. Nelson also made some plays in the offensive backfield in the later portion of practice. Thompson had the only interception of the practice when he broke in front of Erik Ezukanma on a Skylar Thompson deep outside throw. Ezukanma slipped on the play, but Bryce Thompson might have had the pick anyway.

-- .Tua's first snap during 11-on-11's ended with a beautiful throw over the middle to Jaylen Waddle.

-- Later in practice, Tua chucked a deep pass down the middle to Waddle, but he was triple-covered by Xavien Howard, Jevon Holland and Noah Igbinoghene and it fell incomplete.

-- Raheem Mostert made a really nice catch on a short pass from Tua, after he rolled out, was low and behind him.

-- Tua had another really nice thrown down the middle of the field, this one to tight end Durham Smythe for about 20 yards.

Shortly after losing the battle for the ball against Kroft, Bethel came back a couple of days later with a nice pass breakup on a Skylar Thompson pass intended for tight end Eric Saubert.

-- Linebacker Malik Reed had pressure on Tua on a pass during 11-on-11s.

-- Cedrick Wilson Jr. had two catches from Tua in a three-play span, though the first came on a play that might have ended with an Emmanuel Ogbah sack.

-- Skylar Thompson's best pass of the day was a deep out to Freddie Swain right next to the sideline.

-- The media got their first glimpse of any action involving punters Jake Bailey and Michael Turk, as well as kicker Jason Sanders. Bailey and Turk did some pooch-punting, and it was Bailey who dropped a couple of gems.

-- Elijah Campbell had a nice pass breakup in a 7-on-7 late in the practice.

-- The last play of the session was a nice thrown from rookie free agent QB James Blackman to Chris Coleman over the middle in a 7-on-7.

