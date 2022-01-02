Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Brandon Jones, Butler Good to Go Against Tennessee

    The Miami Dolphins got two defensive players back for the game at Nissan Stadium
    The Miami Dolphins defense got a boost Sunday morning when safety Brandon Jones and defensive lineman Adam Butler both were cleared to play against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

    The two players were removed from the injury report, leaving the Dolphins with every single player on the active roster available for the key matchup against Ryan Tannehill and the Titans.

    Jones and Butler both were activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday among the many roster moves the Dolphins made, but still needed to get the final protocol to be able to play.

    It was two weeks ago that rookie safety Jevon Holland was in the same situation, but he wasn't able to clear the final protocol Sunday morning and had to sit out the 31-24 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

    Jones' presence will be particularly welcome because of his versatility in the Dolphins secondary.

    In the Monday night victory against the New Orleans Saints, Jones recorded his first career interception as well as his fifth sack of the season.

    The Dolphins still have four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, defensive tackle John Jenkins, safety Sheldrick Redwine and wide receiver Preston Williams, along with practice squad guard Durval Queiroz Neto.

    Bill Ingram
    Brandon Jones, Butler Good to Go Against Tennessee

