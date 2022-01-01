Breaking Down the Latest Dolphins-Titans Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins activated two of their four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and put two more players on the list

As has often been the case every Saturday for a while now, the Miami Dolphins made a series of roster moves the day before their Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans — and the Titans did the same.

The Dolphins' moves involved eight players, with the biggest news being safety Brandon Jones and defensive lineman Adam Butler being activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In addition, linebacker Brennan Scarlett was activated off injured reserve; wide receiver Kirk Merritt and center Cameron Tom were elevated from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements; DB Chris Milton was moved up from the practice squad as a standard elevation; and defensive backs Noah Igbinoghene and Sheldrick Redwine were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It's quite a bit to unpack, but we'll start with Jones and Butler, who aren't guaranteed to play against Tennessee but at least now have the chance if they get cleared Sunday morning.

As such, both players were listed as questionable on the Dolphins' updated injury report.

Jones obviously would be nice to have given his blitzing and tackling ability, while Butler certainly would cherish the chance to play in Tennessee considering he played his college football at Vanderbilt (in Tennessee).

The move with Scarlett was interesting in that he was one of three players eligible to come off IR after practicing this week, the other two being RB Malcolm Brown and tackle Greg Little.

Scarlett figures to get some snaps at linebacker but most definitely on special teams.

It's also with special teams in mind that we would imagine that moves with Merritt and Milton were made.

Igbinoghene and Redwine played 19 and 15 snaps on special teams, respectively, against New Orleans and Scarlett and Milton figure to get some of those snaps.

Merritt, meanwhile, will provide additional depth at wide receiver with Preston Williams on the COVID-19 list and also could potentially be used as a kickoff returner, something he did at Arkansas State. Then the Dolphins will have to come up with somebody else (perhaps Jaylen Waddle) to return kickoffs after Tommylee Lewis landed on the practice squad injured list after being hurt against the Saints.

Finally, with Tom, he was brought up likely to serve as the backup to starting center Michael Deiter again.

As a final note on the Dolphins' moves, Williams and DT John Jenkins were not moved off the COVID-19 list Saturday and that means they're out for the Tennessee game. But Jenkins has been a regular on the inactive list and Williams has become a non-factor on offense, so those losses aren't significant.

TITANS MOVES

Tennessee activated three players off its COVID-19 list Saturday, most significantly outside linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive end Denico Autry.

Among their three players who were NOT activated was wide receiver Julio Jones, who now will be out. That, however, would have been a lot bigger news a few years back when Jones was a dominant wide receiver, something he hasn't been this season.

Also activated off the COVID-19 list by the Titans was cornerback Buster Skrine. The other two players who remained on it were LB Jayon Brown and T Kendall Lamm.