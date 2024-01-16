The draft order is set for picks 1-24 after the first round of the 2023 NFL playoffs

After the results of the first round of the NFL playoffs, the Miami Dolphins now know what pick they will have in the 2024 draft — if they choose to keep it.

The Dolphins, who were bounced from the playoffs with their 26-7 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, will have the 21st pick in the first round.

The Dolphins will rotate picks from round to round with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns, the other two teams that finished the regular season with 11-6 records and were bounced on Super Wild Card Weekend.

As a result, the Dolphins' draft position starting from Round 1 will be 21st, 23rd, 22nd, 21st, 23rd, 22nd and 21st.

The NFL draft order calls for the six losing teams from Super Wild Card Weekend to draft between numbers 19-24, with those six teams then grouped by their regular season record. The Dolphins got the highest pick among them, Eagles and Browns because of a weaker strength of schedule.

The four losing teams from the divisional playoffs will pick between 25-28 based on the same formula, with the two conference championship game losers going 29 and 30, the Super Bowl loser going 31st, and the Super Bowl champion going 32nd.

Ironically, 21st is where the Dolphins would have been slotted to make their own first-round pick in the 2023 draft had it not been taken away from the NFL as punishment for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

WILL THE DOLPHINS ACTUALLY MAKE THE PICK?

If they keep the pick, it will mark the first time since 2021 that the Dolphins will make a first-round selection after they traded away a first-round pick for Tyreek Hill in 2022 and traded away an acquired first-round pick last year for in the November 2022 trade for Bradley Chubb.

Since hitting on first-round picks is the best way to build long-term success, one would think the Dolphins would want to get back to action in the first round, but they've also shown they're not afraid of making a big move to land a big-name player.

“Can’t promise anything (about using the pick), but we’ll see," GM Chris Grier said Monday. "We've had a couple draft meetings with the scouts and they’ll be coming back in February and we’ll hit that hard before we go to Indianapolis. But also if there’s an opportunity that we feel can help our roster and it makes sense and most of the guys we’ve traded for have been in an age bracket, too, that makes sense for us to do that if you’re going to move a pick like that. So we’re always open to listening if people want to contact us, as well."

THE DOLPHINS' CURRENT 2024 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 — 21st overall selection

Round 2 — 23rd selection, 55th overall

Round 3 — None Forfeited as part of the sanctions for tampering with Sean Payton and Tom Brady

Round 4 — None (Traded to the Denver Broncos as part of the 2022 deal to acquire OLB Bradley Chubb)

Round 5 — 23rd selection

Round 6 — 8th selection (acquired from the Chicago Bears for OL Dan Feeney) ... 22nd selection

Round 7 — 21st selection

THE LAST 10 21st OVERALL SELECTIONS IN THE NFL DRAFT

The Dolphins have had the 21st overall selection once since they came into existence, in 1980 when they selected cornerback Don McNeal out of Alabama. He played 10 seasons with 48 starters for the Dolphins.

The last 10 players selected with the 21st overall selection include two who later had stints with the Dolphins, wide receiver Will Fuller (played three games in the 2021 season) and tackle Cedrick Ogbuehi (was in camp last summer).

2023 — WR Quentin Johnston, TCU (selected by Chargers)

2022 — CB Trent McDuffie, Washington (selected Chiefs)

2021 — DE Kwity Paye, Michigan (selected by Colts)

2020 — WR Jalen Reagor, TCU (selected by Eagles)

2019 — S Darnell Savage, Maryland (selected by Packers)

2018 — C Billy Price, Ohio State (selected by Bengals)

2017 — LB Jarrad Davis, Florida (selected by Lions)

2016 – WR Will Fuller, Notre Dame (selected by Texans)

2015 — T Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&M (selected by Bengals)

2014 — S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Alabama (selected by Packers)