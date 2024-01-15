Dolphins Sign Eight Players for 2024 Season

The building of the roster for next season has begun

Right after Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier discussed the future of prominent players, the team announced the signing of eight players as the building of the 2024 roster begins.

The Dolphins announced they had signed the following players to reserve/future contracts: LB Quinton Bell, CB Ethan Bonner, TE Tanner Conner, T Ryan Hayes, OL Chasen Hines, DT Brandon Pili, WR Braylon Sanders and WR Anthony Schwartz.

All eight players ended the 2023 season on the Dolphins practice squad, with Bonner activated for the playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pili actually made the initial 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie free agent from USC before he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad. He appeared in four games.

Besides Pili and Bonner, Conner was the only other one who appeared in a game for the Dolphins this season.

Hayes was the team's seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and he rejoined the Dolphins after being waived and then signed and cut from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

The Dolphins still have exclusive negotiating rights to the other players who finished the season on the practice squad for another nine days, after which those players will become "street free agents."

The other Dolphins practice squad players were: TE Nick Bowers, DT Byron Cowart, DT Justin Ellis, RB Darrynton Evans, CB Parry Nickerson, LB Malik Reed, OL Matt Skura and WR Freddie Swain.